CHICAGO — Scammers can target victims through any device connected to the internet, and your TV is no exception. The Better Business Bureau Scamtracker has seen an influx of reports nationwide about scammers catching people off guard with pop-ups on their smart TVs, especially focused on when people are streaming services. It’s the latest way to steal your personal information and money.

Victims typically open a familiar streaming service on their smart TV. However, you can’t log in. Instead, a pop-up appears, telling you there is a problem with your device or your streaming subscription. You need to call a phone number or visit a website to fix it.

“Don’t fall for it,” said Steve J. Bernas, president and CEO of Better Business Bureau. “If you call the number, you will be talking with scammers pretending to be customer service representatives.”

