Scams

The Better Business Bureau warns of scams facing taxpayers this coming tax season.

 Associated Press/Wilfredo Lee

CHICAGO — This past week kicked off the income tax season, so the Better Business Bureau is alerting the public to the schemes that con artists will use over the next several weeks to take your money, personal identity information and peace of mind.

It will be taxing as people prepare to file with the Internal Revenue Service. And, as the tax season picks up, scammers will capitalize on the pressure taxpayers are under. This year’s filing deadline is April 18.

“No matter how you get your taxes done, you could encounter a scam attempt,” said Steve J. Bernas, BBB president and CEO. “As the 2023 tax season opens, tax scammers come out of the woodwork. These cons come up with creative methods to entice busy consumers to fall for their tricks. They utilize imposter phone calls, texts, emails, and even phony letters to capitalize on the fears and emotions when filing taxes.”

