The Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri predicted that food and farmland prices could return to more normal rates of inflation later this year and into 2024.

The Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri predicted the economic shift recently in its annual U.S. Baseline Outlook report.

“Net farm income is likely to fall back from the record levels of 2022 and consumer food price inflation is also likely to slow in 2023,” said Pat Westhoff, FAPRI director.

