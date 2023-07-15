hybrid corn

Matt Shipton, a seed industry representative and descendant of Robert and James Reid, stands by a historical marker at the Tazewell County farm where the Reids developed Reid’s Yellow Dent Corn in the 1800s. 

 FarmWeek/ Daniel Grant

Those who drive by the northeast side of Delavan on Springfield Road might notice a carved stone that serves as a historical marker.

But while the field where the marker sits looks quite common for the area, the events that took place there in the 1800s were quite remarkable and had a significant impact on production agriculture that are still felt today.

The Tazewell County farm is where Robert and James Reid just happened to mix two different types of corn that transformed the industry. The site is designated as the “birthplace of open-pollinated corn production,” said Matt Shipton, a descendent of the Reids and a seed industry representative.

