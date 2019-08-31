Robinson Engineering, a South Holland-based company, increased its presence in the Kankakee County area with the unveiling on Thursday of its new office at 125 Money Drive in Bourbonnais.
In part, the Robinson Engineering office is an extenstion of a decades-long city of Kankakee instittution — Tyson Engineering.
“I’m still with the company,” said Dave Tyson, managing partner with Robinson. “We sold the company five and a half years ago [to Robinson]. When we made the move to Bourbonnais, they renamed it Robinson Engineering.
“We still have the same office, the same people. It’s just a different name.”
Tyson Engineering made the move from its previous location at 367 S. Schuyler Ave. in downtown Kankakee in early August. Tyson had been a fixture in Kankakee since 1952.
“It’s been 67 years,” Tyson said. “It’s been a good merger with Robinson. It’s the same type of company with the same philosophy and how we do things.”
The Robinson Bourbonnais office employs 15, including five engineers. It’s a part of a network of engineering offices in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconson that employs 135, including 47 professional engineers among seven locations, according to its website.
The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce held the ribbon cutting that was attended by village officials, including Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore, and chamber members as well as Robinson employees.
Robinson has been in business for 80 years and serves more than 100 communities.
“And we now have more resources — 180 people we can communicate with other offices and get work done that way,” Tyson said.
