Daily Journal logo

The Riverside Atrium in Bradley is now home to the Riverside Center for Emotional Well-Being, bringing together Riverside Psychiatric Specialists and the Riverside Pathways Programming. This move allows Riverside to increase outpatient mental health services to the community.

“The last few years have brought to light the need for additional mental health services within our community,” said Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic. “By expanding and bringing our outpatient mental health services together under one roof, we hope to make these more accessible to those in our community that need mental health assistance.”

Riverside Pathways offers Partial Hospitalization Program and Intensive Outpatient Program in a group setting. The Pathways PHP program provides a minimum of 20 treatment hours per week and the IOP program provides a minimum of 9 treatment hours per week. Pathways currently treats clients starting at the age of 8. Each program’s overall goal is to stabilize day-to-day stressors, create healthy coping skills and provide medication monitoring.

Recommended for you