The Riverside Atrium in Bradley is now home to the Riverside Center for Emotional Well-Being, bringing together Riverside Psychiatric Specialists and the Riverside Pathways Programming. This move allows Riverside to increase outpatient mental health services to the community.
“The last few years have brought to light the need for additional mental health services within our community,” said Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic. “By expanding and bringing our outpatient mental health services together under one roof, we hope to make these more accessible to those in our community that need mental health assistance.”
Riverside Pathways offers Partial Hospitalization Program and Intensive Outpatient Program in a group setting. The Pathways PHP program provides a minimum of 20 treatment hours per week and the IOP program provides a minimum of 9 treatment hours per week. Pathways currently treats clients starting at the age of 8. Each program’s overall goal is to stabilize day-to-day stressors, create healthy coping skills and provide medication monitoring.
“Having our services located in the same place will help with better coordination of care, ease of access, and patient comfort,” said Dr. Khalid Arshad with Riverside Psychiatric Specialists. “We also envision expanding our mental health care spectrum by adding services in the future, and the new space will accommodate this growth.”
Also located within the Riverside Center for Emotional Well-Being are Riverside Psychiatric Specialists, who see patients in a one-on-one setting.
“The need for mental health providers and access to mental health services is increasing not only in our area but across the country,” said Dr. Raunak Khisty with Riverside Psychiatric Specialists. “By consolidating our services to one space, our psychiatrists have direct access to our patients in Pathways programming.”
For more information about the services provided by Riverside Behavioral Medicine, call the central intake department at 844-442-2551 or visit Riversidehealthcare.org.