KANKAKEE — Riverside Healthcare recently announced the appointment of Kirk B. Larson to the position of vice president & chief information officer. Larson assumed his role as of June 1.
In this role, he will provide strategic leadership and oversight to Riverside Healthcare’s information technology function. Larson will help establish digital strategies and coordinating their implementation among other IT/IS operational duties for Riverside.
The director of information security, technology and clinical engineering and the director of information services & Epic will report directly to Larson.
Most recently, Larson was employed at Rochester Regional Health as the chief information officer of its subsidiary ACM Global Laboratories and earlier as their associate chief information officer of the health system. He has also served as the healthcare CIO for NetApp Inc. and CIO of Valley Children’s Healthcare and Natividad Medical Center.
Larson holds dual Masters’ degrees in Health Services Administration and Business Administration, both from the University of Michigan. In addition, he earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from North Central College in Naperville.
He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, a member of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives, and volunteers his time as a member of the North Park University School of Business and Nonprofit Management Advisory Council.
Originally a native of the Midwest, Larson and his family look forward to settling back in the area.