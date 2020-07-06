Life-changing. That’s the potential of new, first-in-Illinois technology allowing Kankakee’s Riverside Medical Center neurosurgeons to see complex areas of the spine and brain in much greater detail through minimally invasive procedures.
“The ability to see features of the patient’s anatomy in such detail gives the entire surgical team an important advantage, and can have a real impact on improving outcomes for the patient,” said Dr. Juan Jimenez, neurosurgeon and medical director of Riverside Neurosciences Institute.
The precise 4K-3D images from the ORBEYE surgical microscope provide 26-times magnification imaging to aid in procedures, all displayed on a large 55-inch 4K-3D monitor for the entire surgical team to view in real time. The enhanced imaging provides high-resolution details of structural and surrounding tissue, tumors, blood vessels and other features, allowing the team to tailor appropriate surgical interventions.
This all happens through dime-sized incisions, which has a major impact on the recovery time for the patient. Jimenez explained that because of the ORBEYE’s powerful and fast image processing system there’s real-time visualization with no delay between the surgeon’s movements and screen’s display.
This allows for smooth viewing and precise instrument placement for operation of the target location.
Additionally, the ORBEYE has the potential to reduce surgeon fatigue by eliminating the need for extensive microscope eyepiece viewing and allows for a more comfortable, upright working posture. The ORBEYE microscope unit itself is much smaller, too, allowing for additional operative space.
“It’s very gratifying to be the first in Illinois to offer this level of expertise,” said Jimenez. “The addition of the ORBEYE furthers our commitment to provide the most advanced technology to our patients here at Riverside.”
The ORBEYE 4K-3D Microscope, developed in a joint venture between Olympus Corporation and Sony Imaging Products & Solutions, is used for skull-based and spine procedures and enhances minimally invasive techniques used by neurosurgeons in some of the most complex and lengthy neurosurgeries.
The ORBEYE allows for superior visualization, shortened operating time and an improved patient experience through the skilled hands of Riverside’s neurosurgeons Jimenez and Dr. Nicholas Rossi.
To learn more about Riverside Neurosciences Institute neurosurgeons and the services and treatment options they provide, call 815-932-7200 or visit riversidehealthcare.org.
