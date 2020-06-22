Kankakee’s Riverside Healthcare recently announced that it’s a recipient of the Healthgrades 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award. This distinction places Riverside Healthcare among the top 5 percent of all short-term acute care hospitals reporting patient safety data as evaluated by Healthgrades, a resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.
This is the eighth time Riverside has earned Healthgrade’s Patient Safety Excellence Award, and Riverside’s top executive said it’s something the organization is very proud of.
“Riverside has a long history of focusing on safety,” said President and CEO Phil Kambic. “The safety of our patients and staff is truly woven into the fabric of all we do. When you choose Riverside, you trust us to provide the highest quality care in the safest environment. Now more than ever we are honoring that promise.”
During the study period Healthgrades 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient hospitals demonstrated excellent performance in safeguarding patients in the Medicare population, as measured by objective outcomes — risk-adjusted patient safety indicator rates — for 13 PSIs defined by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.
A 14th PSI included in the evaluation is foreign objects left in body during a surgery or procedure which is a never event and does not have an expected rate. Healthgrades found that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Patient Safety Excellence Award were, on average: 48.3 percent less likely to experience a collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.
Also 54.4 percent less likely to experience a hip fracture following surgery, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals; 66.8 percent less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals; and 63 percent less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired at the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.
In addition, if all hospitals in the country performed at the level of award recipients for each of the 13 patient safety indicators, 110,864 patient safety events could have been avoided.
“Consumers might not know that information around patient safety is readily available and should be considered when researching healthcare options,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer, Healthgrades. “We commend the recipients of the 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award for their dedication to providing excellent care for their patients.”
In addition, Riverside Healthcare has received the following awards from Healthgrades in 2020: Five-Star Distinction in Treatment of Heart Failure for 7 years in a row (2014-2020;Five-Star Distinction in Treatment of Pneumonia for 6 years in a row (2015-2020); Five-Star Distinction in Treatment of Sepsis for 8 years in a row (2013-2020); Five-Star Distinction in Treatment of Respiratory Failure for 11 years in a row (2010-2020); and Five-Star Distinction in Treatment of Stroke in 2020 View Healthgrades hospital quality methodologies.
The statistics are calculated from Healthgrades Patient Safety Ratings and Excellence Award methodology which is based primarily on AHRQ technical specifications to MedPAR data for years 2016 through 2018 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.
Riverside Medical Group includes more than 140 primary and specialty care providers that deliver care at sites throughout the region. For more information visit riversidehealthcare.org.
