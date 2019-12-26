Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Riverside Healthcare announced Monday that it has acquired Axcess Physical Therapy in Kankakee.
As part of the deal, Riverside Rehabilitation Services will take over operations effective Jan. 1. Axcess Physical Therapy is at 141 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Axcess founder and owner Aaron Fuerst will join Riverside and serve as the clinical educator within Riverside Rehabilitation Services. He will be working on various quality initiatives, staff education and patient care for Riverside’s rehab team.
“We are pleased to have Aaron and his team become part of Riverside,” said Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic in a news release. “He has maintained a high-quality physical therapy practice in the heart of Kankakee that has served the community well over the years. ... We are extremely excited about this relationship.”
Fuerst said in the release that it has been a privilege to provide health care to Axcess patients.
“The support, loyalty and friendship over the years is something very special to all of us, our families and me personally,” he said. “Our mission is, and always has been, to deliver patients the highest quality outpatient rehabilitation experience. We are confident this will continue and grow under Riverside’s direction.”
Riverside will continue to see patients at Axcess Physical Therapy’s Schuyler Avenue location, including the expanding orthopedic and sports medicine services, which now include athletic training for Kankakee and St. Anne high schools.
