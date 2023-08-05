Farmers have reported cases of yellowing soybeans in patches of fields in recent weeks.

And, while much of it could be tied to outbreaks of root rot, phytophthora, soybean cyst nematodes or recent findings of septoria brown spot on lower leaves, a new issue has emerged that can also result in leaf discoloration.

Carl Bradley, University of Kentucky plant pathologist, said isolated cases of red crown rot continue to move from the Southern U.S. into parts of Illinois, southern Indiana and Missouri.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

