McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for June in its residential division.
The Kelly Winterroth Team was the top team for the month of June in total transactions with more than $8.9 million. The Michelle Arseneau Team was also a top team for the month of June with more than $4.2 million in total transactions.
Our top agents for the month of June were Bridget Bouck, Buck Tamblyn, Azza Tawfik and Shelly Franco.
All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.
