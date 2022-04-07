Peter Grant of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Speckman Realty was named the local 2021 Realtor of the Year by the Kankakee-Iroquois-Ford Association of Realtors.
Grant recently received state recognition during the annual Realtor of the Year Banquet on March 28 at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield. Sponsored by the Illinois Real Estate Education Foundation, the banquet is held in conjunction with advocacy meeting for Illinois Realtors, a voluntary trade organization with more than 50,000 members.
Grant, who is on the KIFAR Board of Directors, received a special award from the state association, recognizing him as Realtor of the Year for the Kankakee-Iroquois-Ford local association.
The Realtor of the Year award is given to one member of the association who best exemplifies the professional qualities of a Realtor. It’s based on a person’s service and leadership in the community and civic affairs, as well as activities in the association. The 2021 state recipient was Realtor Ed Neaves of Mid Illinois Association of Realtors.
Proceeds from the banquet benefit the work of the Illinois Real Estate Educational Foundation, a nonprofit organization promoting research and academic advancement in real estate subjects through a series of grants and scholarships. For more information, visit ilreef.org.