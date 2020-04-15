For the second time in less than a year, the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce has named a new executive director.
The chamber’s board of directors announced Monday that Angela Morrey will take the role soon to be vacated by Emily Poff.
Poff took the reins of the chamber in May 2019, replacing Barbi Brewer-Watson who resigned in March of that year. Having served on its Ambassador Committee for over a year, Poff was no stranger to the chamber when she was chosen to lead the organization.
She said her love for the community she has called home since attending Olivet Nazarene University was only cemented in her time with the chamber.
“This move is definitely bittersweet for me,” she said Tuesday via phone. “This community is a pretty special place and I have definitely loved my time here.”
She will be relocating to Indianapolis, which is closer to her family and home to a new career path for her husband, Michael.
“It’s a great career opportunity for him,” she said of the foot-in-the-door position in an industry he’s dreamed of working. “I’m still working on my next career move.”
While she’s sad to leave the community and the chamber, she said she takes solace in knowing she leaves both in capable hands.
“We have experienced growth and the start of exciting new initiatives over this past year,” she said. “Great things are happening in Kankakee County, and I know the chamber will be in capable hands with Angela as our leader. This community will continue to hold a special place in my heart."
Her final date with the chamber isn’t yet set. She will stay on board into May to work with Morrey during the transition.
“Angela has had a variety of business experiences that make her an excellent fit for this position,” Scott Smith, chamber board chair and president of First Trust Bank, said in a press release.
A native of Bourbonnais who recently moved back to the area, Morrey is a quality control specialist for ACE Embroidery & Screen Printing in Bradley. She brings with her managerial experience from her time at a hotel and meeting center and experience as an entrepreneur from when she owned and operated a successful childcare business. She also worked with a broad group of people in the journalism industry working for both NBC and WB News.
“I fully expect those experiences to help her make instant connections with our members, and I’m confident they are going to love her,” Smith said.
Morrey is a graduate of Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and a minor in Spanish.
"I am really looking forward to serving the businesses and residents of Kankakee County,” she said. “This is an incredible opportunity to help strengthen our community for future generations. I look forward to collaborating with the executive board and following in the great footsteps of Emily Poff and Barbi Brewer-Watson to carry the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce to the next level."
