Peoples Bank recently announced it’s a sponsor of the Greater Kankakee Black Chamber of Commerce’s efforts to provide 25 internet hot spot-equipped tablets to families of Kankakee School District 111.
“This will help remove a major barrier to a child’s success that COVID-19 has brought to some of our families”, said Jeff Hammes, president of Peoples Bank of Kankakee County. “Imagine having to go outside your home to find suitable internet access just to get your school work done.”
The $3,000 donation from Peoples Bank is part of the Greater Kankakee Black Chamber of Commerce’s Summer Fun Time Event that was held Saturday at the Old Fair Park.
Peoples Bank of Kankakee County is a locally owned financial institution with three locations:
The main office in Bourbonnais at 315 Main Street NW, downtown Kankakee at 333 E. Court St. and a temporary office at 68 N. Oak St. in Manteno with construction underway for its permanent office at 198 South Creek Drive. Peoples Bank has been in business for more than 58 years, spoffering home mortgages, commercial loans, business retail services and checking accounts.
For more information about its services, visit peoplesbankdirect.com.
