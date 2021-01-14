Michigan, Illinois sign agreement to advance invasive carp prevention
LANSING — The governors of Illinois and Michigan recently agreed to work jointly to protect the Great Lakes from invasive Asian carp species.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Gov. JB Pritzker today announced an intergovernmental agreement between the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources which allows Illinois to use up to $8 million in funds appropriated in 2018 by the Michigan Legislature to support the pre-construction engineering and design phase of the Brandon Road Ecosystem Project.
Further strengthening the path forward, Illinois also signed a separate PED agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the initial Brandon Road design.
The state will serve as the non-federal sponsor, agreeing to help fund design of a portion of the project and to further advance full project design efforts to approximately 30 percent completion.
The Brandon Road Lock and Dam in the Chicago Area Waterway System near Joliet is a critical pinch point for keeping bighead, silver and black carp the invasive Asian carp species of greatest concern out of the Great Lakes.
The Brandon Road project would install layered technologies, including an electric barrier, underwater sound, an air bubble curtain and a flushing lock in a newly engineered channel designed to prevent invasive carp movement while allowing barge passage.
“Preventing invasive carp from entering the Great Lakes was a day one priority for my administration. We know its been a priority for a lot of others, but we needed to take action, and thats what today’s action represents,” Whitmer said. “The Great Lakes support
1.3 million jobs, including over 350,000 jobs right here in Michigan. That’s why, after decades of work, today, Michigan, along with the state of Illinois and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has taken a historic step toward protecting the Great Lakes from Asian carp. I am determined to continue to use every tool at my disposal to keep harmful invasive species from damaging the Great Lakes ecology and our economy.”
“The Great Lakes are a priceless natural resource that support the livelihoods of thousands of Illinoisans and attract visitors from across the globe,” Pritzker said. “Protecting the lakes is a top priority for my administration, which is why I included funding for Asian Carp mitigation efforts in my bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan.”
The intergovernmental agreement, finalized on Dec. 24, supports the state of Illinois role as the non-federal sponsor of the PED phase of this United States Army Corps of Engineers project and outlines a collaboration process allowing MDNRs input in decision-making regarding the design work.
The PED, finalized by both the state of Illinois and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Dec. 29, stipulates Illinois cover 35%, of the projected PED costs.
With Michigans $8 million financial commitment through the intergovernmental agreement, IDNR will contribute the remaining
$2.5 million to complete the project.
IDNR Director Colleen Callahan said this will help move the project to its next steps of planning and design.
It is predicted that the arrival of live bighead, silver or black carp in the Great Lakes could have drastic effects on the regions $7 billion fishery, $16 billion boating industry and other tourism-based industries, property owners, recreationalists and others dependent on the Great Lakes and its tributaries.
Once federal funding is secured through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Work Plan, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers anticipates a three to four-year time frame for completing the initial Brandon Road design before negotiating a Project Partnership Agreement with the state of Illinois for the initial construction effort and the remainder of project design to reduce the possibility of invasive carp migration into Lake Michigan.
For ore information, visit MVR.USACE.Army.mil/GLMRIS-BRm.
