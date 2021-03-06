BRADLEY — OAK Orthopedics’ robotic joint replacement specialists are the first in Kankakee County offering knee replacements using the ROSA Knee System from Zimmer Biomet.
Performed at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital at 500 W. Court St. in Kankakee, OAK Orthopedics’ joint replacement specialist Dr. Rajeev Puri completed the first two ROSA knee replacements in Kankakee County on Feb. 10.
Patients in need of specialized total joint care can schedule a safe appointment at the practice’s locations in Bradley, Frankfort, New Lenox or Watseka. For an appointment in Bradley or Watseka, patients can call 815- 928-8050 or 815-469-3452 for an appointment in Frankfort or New Lenox.
The team of robotic joint replacement surgeons at OAK Orthopedics has performed nearly 100 robotically assisted surgeries in Frankfort and New Lenox at Silver Cross’s Midwest Institute for Robotic Surgery and more than 200 computer-navigated surgeries. As part of OAK Orthopedics’ advanced procedure offerings, ROSA Knee brings together robotic technology with knee implants to help surgeons personalize surgical procedures for their patients.
Data provided by ROSA Knee assists with complex decision-making and enables surgeons to use computer and software technology to control and move surgical instruments, allowing for greater precision and flexibility during procedures.
Now available at St. Mary’s Hospital through OAK Orthopedics’ ROSA-trained surgeons, total knee replacement using this system provides patients with the following benefits:
- State-of-the-art implants, including gender-specific knee implants.
- Real-time data and navigation that help the surgeon optimize the procedure.
- A new knee that maximizes motion and maintains stability.
“We are excited to be the first to provide this proven technology to the Kankakee area, and all of our joint replacement specialists at OAK Orthopedics are either trained or are getting trained on this procedure,” said Puri. “The short- and long-term outcomes for the ROSA system are quite good. We are pleased with our traditional joint replacement outcomes as well, but the ROSA technology gives us more specific information that we can use to fine-tune our results.”
Puri is a board-certified, fellowship-trained hip, knee, foot and ankle surgeon. He is a Healthgrades Five-Star Doctor, he’s been honored as a Silver Cross Hospital Top Doc for outstanding patient satisfaction and Patients Choice has named him one of America’s Most Compassionate Doctors.
Puri earned his medical degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus, Ohio, where he also interned in general surgery and underwent his orthopedic surgical residency. Dr. Puri later completed two fellowships: the first in foot and ankle reconstruction at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and the second fellowship in hip and knee total joint revision at Indiana Orthopedics in Indianapolis.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 815-928-8050.
OAK Orthopedics, a division of Illinois Bone & Joint Institute, and has provided orthopedic care to area residents since 1945. With four locations in Bradley, Frankfort, New Lenox and Watseka, OAK Orthopedics provides orthopedic care for injuries and conditions affecting the back, neck and spine; elbow; foot and ankle; hand and wrist; hip; knee and shoulder.