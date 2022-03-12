A new food truck will soon be available in an around the Kankakee area.
Tacos El Guadalajara #1 will be offering tacos and quesadillas beginning March 19. It will then be in operation from Wednesday through Sunday, but owner Luis Alvarez has plans to expand operations.
“We will eventually be operating seven days a week,” he said.
Alvarez, of Kankakee, said he hopes to expand the menu in the future.
“Hopefully, once we get the truck up and going, we’re going to add more items,” he said. “We need more cooks. Anybody who wants to apply, we would appreciate that.”
The taco menu includes ones made with steak, chicken, ground beef, pork and pork with pineapple, as well as quesadillas with meat. In addition to the tacos and quesadillas, Tacos El Guadalajara will sell soft drinks, water, mineral water, Gatorade and Red Bull.
Tacos El Guadalajara will be operating from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Alvarez said he hopes to be at spots in the area, including across from the Kankakee County Courthouse on Court Street. When not at a festival or community event, the food truck will be operating at 1750 E. Maple St. in Kankakee across from Domino’s Pizza.
Alvarez said Tacos El Guadalajara started with just a food trailer about a year ago at some community events and festivals. The food truck is licensed to operate by the county.
There are also plans to open a restaurant at the Maple Street location in 2023.