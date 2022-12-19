Illinois Farm Bureau’s first documentary “Sustaining Our Future: A Farm Family Story” shares farmers’ work to protect natural resources through the story of three generations of a Bureau County farm family. On Dec. 3, an excerpt of the film debuted for Farm Bureau members attending the IFB annual meeting in Chicago.

The crux of the film is Walnut farmer Michael Ganschow and his conservation work to continue a legacy started by his grandfather, Dean Ganschow, and continued by his late father, James Ganschow. The Ganschows share the challenges they face to be innovative and remain economically viable while protecting soil and improving water quality.

“Oftentimes, we have such a large set of the population with a gap between perception and reality. It’s important for us to open the doors to our tractors and let people see what the reality is,” Michael Ganschow said.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

