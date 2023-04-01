manufactureres

Jeff Ahrstrom, CEO of Ingersoll Machine Tools, accepts the 2023 award for Coolest Thing Made in Illinois, awarded each year by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, for its moon habitat. Also pictured are Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, left, IMA President and CEO Mark Denzler and Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

 Capitol News Illinois photo by Nika Schoonover

SPRINGFIELD — The Rosenberg Moon Habitat was named 2023’s Coolest Thing Made in Illinois Wednesday in a contest hosted by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.

The habitat is manufactured by Ingersoll Machine Tools in Rockford, in collaboration with the Institut auf dem Rosenberg of Switzerland. At a height of 23 feet, the structure is designed to house two people at a time on the moon and is the world’s tallest single-piece 3D printed polymer structure.

“The habitat represents the very best of our state’s manufacturing industry, where creativity and determination turn dreams into reality, including living on the moon,” Mark Denzler, President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, said in a statement. “We are proud of the wide variety of products featured throughout this year’s competition, and hope this contest shines a light on the important work taking place on factory floors across Illinois every day.”

