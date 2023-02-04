CHICAGO — A slate of new officers, along with a new executive director, were introduced at the recent winter meeting of the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers, according to a news release from the association

The winter meeting set a record for MARS with more than 950 attendees. The next gathering will be the summer meeting scheduled for July 10–11 in Lake Geneva, Wis.

The 2023 MARS officers are: President Kathy Bathurst, CSX Transportation, Riverdale; First Vice President Matt O’Kray, Transtar, Chicago; and Second Vice President Steve Blinn, Norfolk Southern, Orland Park. The Immediate Past President is Carrie Evans, Iowa Interstate Railroad, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

