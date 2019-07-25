Midland States Bancorp, parent of Midland States Bank, recently finalized its purchase of Homestar Financial Group, and is moving forward with its conversion of its Midland States Bank and Homestar Bank.
Midland States Bank, headquartered in Effingham, sent out letters from its CEO and President Jeffrey Ludwig this week to Homestar Bank customers “introducing ourselves.” Homestar Bank is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Midland States Bancorp.
“We are both community banks investing back in the communities we serve, and we look forward to providing you with continued convenience, more financial service options, and the same attention to customer car that you’ve become accustomed to receiving,” wrote Ludwig.
In September, Homestar customers will begin receiving information concerned with the conversion of accounts and systems into Midland, according to the letter. A web page is being developed for customers so that they can access information to help answer any questions.
Midlands acquistion of Homestar, first announced in April, was completed on July 17. As of March 31, HomeStar Bank had approximately $381.4 million in assets, $216.6 million in loans and $339.3 million in deposits, according to a news release from Midland States Bancorp.
As earlier reported, HomeStar and Midland branches in downtown Kankakee and in Manteno will merge in October. The Midland States Bank at 310 S. Schuyler Ave. in Kankakee will move into the HomeStar branch at 255 E. Station St. The Midland branch at 310 Section Line Road in Manteno will move into the HomeStar location at 303 Section Line Road.
HomeStar and Midland branches in Bourbonnais and Bradley will not be consolidated, but the HomeStar banks will change names.
“We have worked closely with the Midland team over the past few months to ensure a smooth transition for our customers and employees,” said Bill Smith, CEO of Homestar in a news release. “We are confident that the strength of the combined organization will provide a superior banking experience for our customers in the years ahead.”
2nd QUARTER REPORT
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. reported Thursday a net income of $16.4 million, or $0.67 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019. This compares to net income of $14.0 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019, and net income of $12.8 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2018, which included $2.0 million in integration and acquisition expenses.
“We continue to execute well on our strategic priorities and deliver solid financial results for our shareholders,” said Ludwig in a news release. “... We were very pleased to complete our acquisition of HomeStar Financial Group, Inc. in just over three months after announcing the transaction. With its leading market position in Kankakee, Illinois, attractive deposit base, excess liquidity, and strong team of community bankers, we believe that HomeStar adds significant value to our franchise.”
Midland purchased the former Centrue Bank in 2017.
