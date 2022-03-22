EFFINGHAM — Midland States Bank recently announced a $2,500 contribution to the Riverside Healthcare Foundation. The grant, provided by the Midland States Bank Foundation, will support Riverside Healthcare’s initiatives within the area.
“The Midland States Bank Foundation is a powerful way for us to give back to our communities,” said Jeffrey G. Ludwig, president and CEO of Midland States Bancorp Inc in a news release. “The funds we set aside from the Bank’s profits help us put our company’s culture in action to benefit the communities we serve.”
Established in 1968, the Riverside Healthcare Foundation builds philanthropic support for Riverside Healthcare. All gifts made to the Foundation are used for the sole benefit of the hospital and the community it serves.
The Midland States Bank Foundation supports the general welfare, education and health of the communities where the Bank operates. Since its creation in 2011, the Foundation has contributed more than $1.36 million to nonprofit organizations throughout Midland’s footprint.
Midland States Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of December 31, 2021, the company had total assets of approximately $7.44 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.22 billion.
Midland provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For more information, visit midlandsb.com.