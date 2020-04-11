Midland States Bank recently changed its hours for its branches, as it encourages customers to do as much banking online as possible. All bank lobbies have been temporarily closed, while the drive-ups remain open.
Branch hours at Beecher, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Kankakee, Manteno and Momence are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The Herscher branch has the same weekday hours, except its closed on Wednesday and is open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
The branch at 660 S. Broadway in Coal City has temporarily closed. Banking times and more information can be viewed online at midlandsb.com/branch-closures.
