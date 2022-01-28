EFFINGHAM -- Midland States Bancorp Inc. this past week reported net income of $23.1 million, or $1.02 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, which included a $4.9 million FHLB advance prepayment fee and a $1.9 million gain on the termination of an interest rate swap.
This compares to net income of $19.5 million, or $0.86 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021. This also compares to net income of $8.3 million, or $0.36 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, which included $4.9 million in FHLB advance prepayment fees.
"We continue to see an acceleration of our new business development efforts driven by the more productive commercial banking teams we have built over the past year and our increased presence in higher growth markets in Northern Illinois and St. Louis," said Jeffrey G. Ludwig, president and CEO. "We had a record quarter of loan production, resulting in 25 percent annualized growth in total loans, which we were able to fund with strong inflows of noninterest-bearing deposits. The strong balance sheet growth we are seeing is driving higher levels of revenue, increased operating leverage, and an improvement in our level of profitability.
"Based on our current commercial and commercial real estate lending pipelines and improving loan demand, we expect to deliver another year of strong loan growth in 2022. We also expect to keep expense levels relatively flat compared to 2021, despite continuing to increase our technology investment in order to further improve our revenue generation capabilities and enhance client service. In 2022, we will be focused on continuing to build relationship-based commercial and commercial real estate loans funded by low-cost deposits, which we combine with a growing wealth management business that provides a large, consistent source of non-interest income. We believe the improvements we have made to our business model and operations will enable us to generate a higher level of returns and consistently increase the value of our franchise in the years ahead."
Midwest Bancorp Inc. is the parent of Midlands States Bank, which operates bank branches in Bourbonnais, Bradley, Herscher, Kankakee, Manteno, Momence, Grant Park, Beecher and Diamond.