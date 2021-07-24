EFFINGHAM — Midland States Bancorp Inc. reported Thursday a net income of $20.1 million, or $0.88 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021, which included a $6.8 million tax benefit related to the settlement of a prior tax issue, $3.6 million in professional fees related to the settlement, and a $3.7 million charge related to the prepayment of a longer-term FHLB advance.
This compares to net income of $18.5 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021, and to net income of $12.6 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020.
“We continue to see strong improvement in our level of profitability resulting from the changes we have made in our operations to generate a more consistent revenue mix and increase our focus on businesses that produce higher returns,” Jeffrey G. Ludwig, president and CEO said. “The higher level of profitability we are generating is strengthening our capital ratios and enhancing our ability to support organic and acquisitive growth in the future.
“Economic conditions are steadily improving and creating more loan demand. During the second quarter, we saw increased production in our equipment finance, construction, and commercial real estate lending areas, which helped offset continued runoff in PPP loans and a decline in utilization of commercial FHA warehouse lines of credit. Excluding PPP loans and commercial FHA warehouse lines of credit, total loans increased at an annualized rate of 6% during the second quarter, which was at the high end of our expected range.”
Ludwig added that the increased economic activity is also leading to higher levels of non-interest income, which increased 18% from the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest income was partially driven by a 10% increase in wealth management revenue resulting from our acquisition of ATG Trust Company in June.
“We continue to expect an increase in loan growth during the second half of the year,” he said. “The loan pipeline in our Community Banking group is approximately 14% higher than it was at the end of the first quarter, which reflects improving loan demand and the contributions we are seeing from new bankers added over the past several months. As loan growth increases, we expect that we will see further improvement in our level of profitability driven by additional operating leverage and a favorable shift in our mix of earning assets.”