EFFINGHAM -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. reported last week a net income of $1.5 million, or $0.06 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter, which was impacted by an $8.5 million impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights and $1.0 million in integration and acquisition expenses, as well as additional provision for credit losses on loans resulting from the Company’s adoption of the new Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard.
This compares to net income of $12.8 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, which was impacted by $3.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses and a $1.8 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and net income of $14.0 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019.
“I am very pleased with the response of our organization to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "With the health and safety of our employees and customers being our top priority, we were able to effectively leverage the investments we have made in technology to efficiently transition to remote working for many of our employees and handle the increased use of our digital banking platform by our customers.
“... We are actively working with our customers that have been impacted by COVID-19 to support them through this temporary downturn in the economy. We were able to quickly establish our process for participating in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, and through April 16 we had 1,292 applications approved by the SBA totaling $263 million in loans for our customers, which will help support more than 26,000 employees in our markets."
Midland States acquired HomeStar Financial Group Inc. in July 2019, with the core system conversion completed in October 2019. The financial position and results of operations of HomeStar prior to its acquisition date are not included in the Company’s financial results.
In addition, effective January 1, the company adopted the new CECL accounting standard, which replaces the incurred loss methodology with an expected loss methodology.
