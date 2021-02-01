EFFINGHAM — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. reported Thursday net income of $8.3 million, or $0.36 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, which included $4.9 million of charges related to the prepayment of FHLB advances, a $0.6 million loss on mortgage servicing rights held-for-sale, and $0.2 million in integration and acquisition expenses.
This compares to net income of $86 thousand, or $0.00 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020, which included $13.9 million of charges primarily related to the Company’s branch and facilities optimization plan, and net income of $12.8 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, which included $3.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses and a $1.8 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt.
“We delivered another strong quarter driven by significant growth in net interest income resulting from continued loan growth and a higher net interest margin,” said Jeffrey Ludwig, president and CEO. “We saw good demand for commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, and warehouse lines to commercial FHA lenders, which drove a 13% annualized increase in our total loan balances. The strong loan growth enabled us to redeploy some of our excess liquidity into higher yielding earning assets. Combined with the continued reduction in our cost of deposits, the favorable shift in earning assets resulted in an increase in our net interest margin.
“Although economic conditions remain challenging, we saw notable improvement in our asset quality during the fourth quarter. Our nonperforming loans declined by nearly 20% as we successfully resolved a number of longer-term problem loans, while more borrowers who received loan deferrals related to COVID-19 were able to resume making full or partial scheduled payments. While we are encouraged by the improvement in asset quality, we further increased our level of reserves to reflect the continued uncertainty around the timing of a stronger economic recovery.”
Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 were impacted by $4.9 million of charges related to the prepayment of FHLB advances, a $0.6 million loss on residential MSRs held-for sale, and $0.2 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding these amounts and certain income, adjusted earnings were $12.5 million, or $0.54 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.
During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company prepaid $114.2 million of longer-term FHLB advances with a weighted average interest rate of 2.10%. The prepayment of the FHLB advances is expected to reduce the Company’s interest expense by $2.3 million in 2021 and positively impact its net interest margin by 2-3 basis points.