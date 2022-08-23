Kankakee area home sales

The statewide median price for homes went up 4.0 percent to $272,975 in July 2022 compared to July 2021. The median is a typical market price where half the homes sold for more and half sold for less.

SPRINGFIELD — Median prices increased and Illinois homes sold faster in July 2022 than they did in July 2021, as mortgage interest rates decreased and year-over-year inventory tightened, according to data from Illinois Realtors.

The average Illinois home sold in 20 days in July 2022, compared to 25 days a year ago. Statewide home sales (including single-family homes and condominiums) in July 2022 totaled 15,068 homes sold, down 22.6 percent from 19,480 in July 2021.

