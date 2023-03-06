McDonald’s, the world’s largest restaurant chain, is not only a large end user of pork but also a net exporter of “The Other White Meat.”

The Illinois-based company therefore has found great value in partnering with the pork industry to ensure it sources high-quality products in a sustainable system.

Jeff Edwards, manager, U.S. quality systems for McDonald’s USA, discussed its work with farmers and the value of pork at the Illinois Pork Producers Association’s annual meeting in Springfield. The event kicked off the Illinois Pork Expo.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

