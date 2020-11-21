McColly Charities and McColly Companies are collaborating with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve for the sixth year in a row to help the Toys for Tots Foundation collect toys for children who are less fortunate.
From now until Dec. 4, new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any of our McColly Companies collection sites in Northwest Indiana, Central Illinois and the Chicago Southland, including the Kankakee area, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. As some families struggle to bring joy to their children during Christmas, the Toys for Tots program asks for your help in collecting toys to be redistributed to these families.
The goal for McColly Charities is to support this program by filling up the Toys for Tots boxes at its 23 McColly Companies office locations with new unwrapped toys. The key is to make this an enjoyable Christmas for as many Children in the local community as possible.
Toys for Tots does not accept realistic looking weapons or gifts that include food. While there are many lists of popular toys for kids of all ages, there is no donation wish list for Toys for Tots. Popular toy categories include sporting equipment, books, backpacks, board games, radio control cars-trucks, hand-held electronics, and skateboards-helmets.
The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, an IRS recognizes 501© tax exempt nonprofit charity, is the authorized fundraising and support organization for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The mission of the Foundation is to provide a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children during Christmas. While the Marines coordinate and manage the program, the Foundation’s success depends on the support of the local community and generosity of people who donate, thet McColly Charities have joined this cause.
To find the nearest official collection office, visit mccolly.com/realestate/offices/.
