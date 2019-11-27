Thanksgiving is the most favorite holiday for millions of Americans. It is perhaps the least commercialized holiday of the year and represents a time with family, friends and neighbors for celebration and joy.
It’s the number one travel day of the year. For millions of American it’s a period for reflection for everything we have and thankfulness for providential goodness. While this is always appropriate, I think many of us focus on what we have, what we have received, and the abundance we have in our lives. But an important added dimension of thankfulness is for who we are thankful.
A couple of weeks ago I was at the Iowa-Minnesota football game in Iowa City. As important as the game was, the respect and celebration given to the military was profound. We have come a long way from the days of cruel disrespect that was leveled against to the military during the Vietnam era.
Some of these perpetrators, to this day, still have not apologized, but today 95% or more of the population shows their gratefulness for the service and sacrifice of these brave men and women. A four plane fly-over, the unfurling of an America-shaped flag, the selection of a military hero of the game, and the standing ovation for our veterans was touching.
We rightly thank firefighters, police, emergency responders, health care workers, and teachers on a routine basis. But there is one group that rarely is recognized unless it’s in a negative way — and that is the clergy in this country.
Sure, there has been some unfortunate and even criminal behavior by a very, very small minority, as is true in all professions. But when in the past year have you seen pastors, rabbis, missionaries and other religious workers portrayed in a positive way especially in the movies or television? They are routinely disrespected and totally misrepresented. (By the way, do you ever see the media portray 90% of Hollywood actors and producers and the media itself as being by and large corrupt and dishonest. Of course not.)
Let me make the case why during this Thanksgiving weekend we need to thank and encourage our clergy. Each week, millions of citizens attend religious services. For others it may be less often, but they still benefit from the work and sacrifice of the clergy.
Attending religious services once or twice a week is like seeing the tip of the iceberg of what these people do. The ministry truly is a 24/7 calling. Anytime, night or day, they can be called to someone’s home, the hospital, an accident scene or a place of need. Let me share three of the many ways how they impact our life’s personally and in the community.
First, they serve as counselors, comforters, encouragers, and they share in our joys and in our sorrows. They also keep us focused on doing the right thing. They motivate us to encourage others, stand by our famil, and reach the potential God has given us.
Even when they are having a down day (and they do), they must put others’ feelings first. They marry us, baptize our children and comfort our families during loss.
Secondly, the members of the clergy are generous with their time, as mentioned above. No overtime for them. Many live on a very modest salary-averaging $45,000 per year. Some small congregations can only pay a part-time salary and so pastors need to be bi-vocational to support their family.
Taking your clergy member out for dinner, giving them an occasional gift card, or as some congregations do, providing a special gift at the holidays is something you can do. I have found that even for people who only occasionally attend formal services, most clergy treat all people who come to them with care and grace.
Third, the clergy are often leaders in moral causes in the community. Sometimes that involves taking a “pro” advocate position seeking fairness and justice, feeding, clothing and housing the poor. If you have never visited Pacific Garden Mission in Chicago, take your family to the mission to see a live taping of its program “Unshackled” unshackled.org/.
It’s heard by millions of people around the world each week. PGM houses and feeds hundreds of needy people each night, pgm.org
The other side is the “con” side. Clergy are called upon to fight unfairness and injustice. Sometimes even at the peril of unpopularity, they must fight practices that degrade our community.
Continue to thank veterans, first responders, teachers and so forth. Reflect on your many blessings, but above all, take a few minutes this Thanksgiving weekend to recognize your pastor, priest, rabbi and other religious leaders.
They truly are called, but we also are called to support and give back the love and sacrificial care they give. While a simple thanks is a good start, think creatively about what else you can do. And a special thanks to our pastor Chris at Good Shepherd in Palos Heights for his tremendous work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!