A few weeks ago, Dr. Don Daake and I presented our collective wisdom relating to leadership to an undergraduate leadership class at Olivet Nazarene University. We discussed the tenets of leadership (emotional intelligence, as well as positive psychology and appreciative inquiry).
In preparing for this presentation, I discovered a unique perspective on success. While reading an article in Fortune Magazine, I came across this operational definition a company used in bringing forth a more collaborative culture. This particular company said, “Success is added value to yourself; significance is when you add value to others.”
Given the tenacity of organizational as well as personal success, this application of significance takes the leadership practitioner to the next level of organizational and personal excellence. An operational framework of significance is where we add value and affect others. Success is only intrapersonal.
On this perspective on significance, Tim Tebow, who is a Minor League baseball player, former professional football quarterback and broadcaster, said, “When we talk about having a life of significance and meaning, it’s not about fame or money or resources. It’s about people and lives and hearts. That’s my biggest passion in life.”
In other words, “significance” is about affecting people’s lives and hearts. It is a legacy of leaving something in them, not to them, when you are not around. Explained from another viewpoint, Beth Brooke stated, “Success is fine, but success is fleeting. Significance is lasting.”
Given the above and certainly worth taking an introspective approach, an interesting article titled, “The Significance of a Strong Leader,” was predicated in a blog as described in Predictive Success. I would like to highlight some of the salient issues in this article and then add my comments in parentheses on how to add this to your leadership domain.
If this quote resonates with you, “People do not leave companies, they leave managers,” as stated by Marcus Buckingham, then you have an idea of success versus significance. Most managers are driven to complete a task (do things right), whereas leaders are driven to lead others (do the right things) as quantified by leadership guru Warren Bennis.
The philosophical differences differentiate great leaders and companies from mediocre ones; from great leaders leaving a significance, to bad managers whose only concern is things (their success) over the organizational employees.
As such, and as further discussed in Predictive Success, the following dictums are illuminated:
1. Lack of direction and uninspiring leaders: Leaders need to offer clear direction and definable and attainable goals. Leaders are tasked with coalescing a culture of significance in which direct reports thrive and prosper.
2. Listening and analyzing their direct reports: Great leaders understand and listen to their employees. It involves active listening and having a deep understanding of what motivates their employees while offering proven strategies of emotional intelligence and positive psychology to move their employees to the next tier of excellence.
3. Offer valuable feedback: Leaders need to be problem-focused and be specific; talk about the situation and not the person; give praise when it is due; be direct but informal; be sincere, listen; and make it timely. These proven strategies center on offering constructive feedback to manage the behavior by offering change strategies and tools designed to reduce mistakes and, thereby, use them as crucible teaching moments.
4. Get out of their way: Give your staff the gift of failing. If employees never fail, then they are cruising on autopilot and are afraid to jump into the deep end of the organizational pool. Use these failures to teach not only the employee but others as well in the organization. Great leaders ignite their employee’s passions and allow them to thrive and prosper in spite of tumultuous situations.
5. Recognize their success: Give credit to others in the organization for success and take the blame when failures occur. As leaders, we are required to allow others to prosper and increase our level of significance by adding value to their achievements and not our self-serving ego-centric ones.
Accordingly, a concept in which I spread my level of significance is defined as “the ripple effect.” It has been defined the ripple effect is grounded on the ability to spread either intentionally or unintentionally the ability to influence. Our ripples are influencing agents that bring forth the ability to add value to someone rather than to ourselves.
Finally, be a “ripple maker.” Great leaders serve others and the organizational mission. The eminent question is, “Where are we trying to go together?”
It is relationship centered. If we are centered on emotional intelligence — serving the needs of others through managing our emotions so we can lead others through their emotions — it is imperative we are able to make a ripple in the figuratively organizational sea. Are we a bolder boulder thrower? Do our boulders make ripples that intersect the lives of others?
Take a chance and boldly throw your bolder, and watch your significance grow through the ripple effect. Your very success depends on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!