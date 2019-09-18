This past weekend, there was a heartwarming story about an overwhelmingly positive response to a Florida school child who was being bullied. It was featured on ESPN’s College Gameday. More about that in a few minutes.
Bullying or people being deliberately mean to one another goes back as far as humankind. In the Bible, we have extreme cases such as Cain and Able; Jacob and Esau; and Joseph’s betrayal by his brothers. These are severe cases; on the other hand, we fought two major world wars in the 20th Century by monstrous bullies fueled by the lust for power.
Again bullying is nothing new and happens almost daily in schools, the workplace, sometimes in families, and the community at large. It is also portrayed in television, plays, and movies.
Who can forget poor little Ralphie in “A Christmas Story” who gets his glasses broken by the neighborhood bully? One of the attractions I think most of us have in watching action entertainment is seeing the bad guys “getting theirs.”
Turner Classic Movies recently featured several of the James Bond series. Without exception, in the end, we get to relish the ultimate demise of these international bullies.
While that’s all good and well, what do we do in day-to-day situations where we see mistreatment? First of all, chances are none of us during our lifetimes are entirely innocent of being a perpetrator. It might be as simple as when we were mean to our little brother years ago; made fun of other kids in junior or senior high; or piled on a co-worker.
Simple gossiping and passing along stories is a form of bullying that I plead guilty to from time to time. So, first of all, I say to myself and, should there be even one reader who is a bit lax, we need to cease and desist.
As far as looking out for others, it’s often easier said than done. Across my 40 year career, I have seen dozens of incidents of maltreatment. Sometimes I have risen to the occasion to defend another and at other times not.
One situation that still haunts me was when our community education work team was having a dinner meeting with the president of our college. He publicly demeaned and attacked our boss in front of us. We were stunned, but not one of us rose to our boss’s defense nor challenged the president at a later time.
That incident more than 35 years ago, led me to take a far more proactive stance in future years, although sometimes it was still impossible. When someone is being maligned unfairly, it’s easier to look the other way. Often in power situations, we personally risk repercussions for standing up. If we are the target of bullying, we will see who our true professional friends are.
Responding to bullying rarely has to result in major nasty conflict. Sometimes a few simple words in private can settle the issue, but not always. I have seen this because too often self-promoting climbers will step on other people to get their way.
In the end, if bad behavior is tolerated and even encouraged, it says a lot about the dysfunctional culture of the organization. If it is that bad, get out ASAP. On the other hand, sometimes bullying, meanness, and mistreatment is isolated and involves just a few people. Perhaps it can become overwhelmed and put in its place by an attitude of kindness.
Now back to the true story of the school child that was being made fun of and bullied because of how he dressed. A couple of weeks ago, a Florida school teacher, asked all the children in her class to wear a favorite t-shirt of the football team they supported.
If you have ever purchased licensed sportswear you know, they can run from $15 to $70 or more. One fourth grade boy said he wanted to wear a University of Tennessee t-shirt but did not have one. The teacher suggested wearing an orange shirt. He took it a step further, pasted a white paper sheet on the shirt and scrolled in large capital letters “UT.”
“... the fourth-grader found himself in tears after his classmates bullied him for the homemade UT t-shirt he designed for college colors day at his school, his teacher Laura Snyder revealed on Facebook.” (The full story is recounted people.com/human-interest/boy-bullied-over-university-of-tennessee-shirt-gets-scholarship/
That started the avalanche of anti-bullying antidotes. The teacher took the initiative to call the University of Tennessee. First, they agreed to paint their legendary Tennessee Rock in front of the stadium with his design. Then the idea of producing a t-shirt arose.
This past Saturday, ESPN’s College Game featured the story and said a printing company was cranking them out at 1600 shirts an hour, with a total order of at least 50,000 shirts. They were being purchased from all over the world and the proceeds used to fund anti-bullying efforts.
Finally, and here is the big paid off: UT offered the child and a full four-year scholarship to attend. Think back just a moment. When the teacher saw the crying child, she could have simply comforted him. Next, she could have given a stern lecture to the bullies about their inappropriate behavior.
But by taking the extra steps of following through, she not only taught the bullies a positive lesson they will never forget, but the nation as well.
You might recall the wisdom of Joseph regarding the betrayal of his brothers in Genesis 50:20. “As for you, it was in your mind to do me evil, but God has given a happy outcome, the salvation of numbers of people, as you see today.”
While the results we see by guarding against our own unkindness or that of others might not match that of Joseph or the Florida student, still kindness and love can overcome bullying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!