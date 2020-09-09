Most of us profess to be against selfishness. We teach our children to share and reprimand them if they always want their way. As adults, while we profess the goodness of giving and altruism, we often look around at others and deep down have a sense of envy.
Unfortunately, in politics today, we have wide-spread appeals to create class envy and pit one group against another while at the same time accuse others of what they may beguilty of themselves.
So what does all this have to do with listening to station WIIFM? If you check a local listing of radio or television stations, you’ll find no such station. Maybe it’s something from the Twilight Zone. And yet this station is playing in every town and village across the country. We all listen to it. It is, of course, no ta conventional station, but all of us (at least in our heads) listen to “What’s in it for me.”
Paradoxically, after condemning true selfishness, I want to make the case why it is appropriate and necessary for each of us to ask what’s in it for me. The late Dr. Bill Anthony and I published a study (Daake & Anthony, Health Care Management Review, July 2000) looking at the perceived stakeholder power of various groups at a large regional medical center in Florida.
The study has been cited by more than 80 scholarly journals and dissertations since then. The bottom-line was every group, whether it was nurses, doctors,patients, community groups, etc. (except for board members), thought every other group had more power and influence than they themselves had.
An essential finding of the study was that people make poor partners if they feel powerless or unappreciated. In other words, in a dynamic and stressful environment, feeling that you or your reference group does not have an adequate stake or something significant for them can lead to a demoralized existence.
I further contend that people who do not properly ask for and get what’s in it for them will lead them to something even worse–apathy. For managers, if your employees’ needs are not being met in the long run, this can lead to a condition where “The bestwill give up and leave, and the bad will give up and stay.”
Great companies and organizations are not only aware of station WIIFM, but mandate their managers listen to WIIFT — what’s in it for them. Unfortunately, during these times of economic stress, it may be hard to deliver much more than genuine thanks and gratitude. But smart organizations will be “Santa-like” by keeping a list and checking it twice.
For instance: Employees going beyond the call of duty, coming back to work rather than sitting at home with overly generous unemployment benefits, treating customers all the nicer, and being a dedicated team member. Once we get through this health crisis, leaders will need to have a plan to deliver generously for the sacrifices made.
Rather than ignoring WIIFM, you need to encourage employees to talk to you about what they want and need. Many times it will not be much more than being appreciated and acknowledged. One dangerous sign you are not doing this:cutting off employees when they indicate they are being overloaded,under-resourced or just burned out. You will need to recognize these symptoms and do what you can. and doing what you can
There is wisdom in the scriptural imperative in Matthew 22: 37-39. Jesus replied: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself.”
If you do not love God or yourself, it is difficult to love others. Ironically, absent from this kind of proper self-love and appreciation, we will likely become disenchanted, bitter, and selfish. On the other hand, we are also repeatedly warned about being arrogant, haughty or seeking only our desires.
Let me briefly describe four things I think we as individuals should seek in our self-interest. If you are a manager or boss, try and help your people articulate these and help where you can.
First, as much possible, we all need growth opportunities. During this time (where some employees are furloughed or under-employed), consider subscribing to a service like LinkedIn’s Lynda.com. For less than $30 a month, you have unlimited access to hundreds of high-quality training courses on management, math, science, computer software, photography and hundreds of others. I myself am a subscriber. (By the way, it is so good and useful that as a parent or grandparent, you might find this an incredible way to boost the quality of children’s education.
Consider subscribing at Lynda.com–they offer a 30-day free trial.) If you are an employer, your employees, by using this resource, can dramatically increase their productivity and eventually earn a raise or promotion.
Secondly, most of us, with our hidden skills and experience, are woefully underutilized. If the truth be told, at least 30-50% of employees are “over-qualified.” While that is usually seen as a negative, it’s more of an indictment of allowing this to happen. Across the years, I have seen scores of people who had expertise that was ignored. Rather than find out what people can and want to do, organizations hire an outside consulting firm, a new employee, or use some unqualified person.
Third, promotions, pay, and compensation needs to be determined equitably. We’ve all been in situations where due to favoritism, nepotism, or a rigid benefits system, some people are vastly underpaid even though they do substantially more than others. WIIFM is loudly broadcasting that to people if your system is unjust.
Fourth,all of us want to know what’s going on. That means managers can’t just offer sugar-coated platitudes about everything being just fine. As a professor, one of the worst approaches that employees have told me about in their organizations is that they hear nothing at all. The employer obviously can’t reveal everything, but being tight-lipped and operating on a strict “need to know” basis can be devastating on morale. But great leaders communicate frankly, honestly, and yet with a sense of realistic optimism.
In summary, WIIFM is broadcasting loud and clear everywhere, 24/7. Appreciating that fact and tuning into it, in the long run, is in everybody’s best interest.
