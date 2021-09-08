Editor’s note: Marva Mingledorff, of Oklahoma City, joins Dr. Daake as guest co-author.
“Our chief want is someone who will inspire us to be what we know we could be.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
In April of 2012 I had a rather unexpected response to my Daily Journal column, “I’ve been promoted to a CEO.” What I was referring to was a new commitment to be a Chief Encouragement Officer.
My brother, Richard, who was a professor at Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville, Okla., had one of his friends contact him, congratulating him on his brother (me) being appointed to a CEO position. Headlines grab our attention. But for some people that is all they read. You can find the original article at: https://daakecomments.wordpress.com/2012/04/04/kankakee-daily-journal-april-4-2012-i-have-been-promoted-to-a-ceo/
In this column, my longtime friend, Marva Mingledorff, is joining me to offer some thoughts on just what encouragement means and how to be an inspiration to others both in personal and professional situations.
She has a valuable real-world perspective having worked at Hertz for 15 years, part time at Dillard’s for five years, and then finishing her career at The Farmers Insurance Group for 10 years as a customer service associate. Marva will first discuss and illustrate her ideas, and then I will conclude the article.
First, understand to encourage is not to interfere, although you may need to be willing to become more involved than you initially intended. I have had occasions when my “encouragement” involved difficult talks.
Tough choices may need to be considered and encouraged. For example, I had to walk a friend and a family member through the option of separation when there was emotional and physical abuse taking place. Fortunately, both ended up in a safe place.
Secondly, to encourage is to listen and to be understanding without always offering advice. Affirmation of what someone is already doing can be a powerful reinforcement. Just listening doesn’t always come easy for some of us. But that may be precisely the encouragement the other person needs rather than us talking too much.
Third, to encourage is to help others be objective when they struggle with decisions and feel stressed. Discussing the pros and cons or understanding both sides of the story can be helpful.
But a caution here. Sometimes it is better not to get too involved with co-workers or family issues unless you are specifically asked. Asking helpful questions (but only when appropriate) shows you care and is usually a better approach.
Fourth, to encourage is to show empathy, but more importantly, be willing to pray for those in need. Too often we tell someone we will pray for them but then walk away and forget because of our own concerns. Sometimes by stopping to pray or offering a word of hope on the spot for someone who is hurting can be a well-timed enormous reassurance.
Of course, we always need to be sensitive to the other person’s religious and personal beliefs. But very few people do not appreciate our prayers even if they do not have a strong faith.
For our readers who have a strong faith commitment, here is another important option. Send an uplifting song on YouTube, a Bible passage, or a devotional may be what they need — but having a good relationship before this is important.
In a professional-work setting, to encourage may mean to affirm others. Many co-workers and even supervisors hear what they need to do differently to improve, but affirmation in what they do goes a long way. Thanking them for sharing areas of concern with you is also a way to encourage them. We all need to be open to both critique and affirmation.
I want to illustrate Marva’s last point with two brief personal illustrations. In my senior year of high school, 1968-1969, I had my American government class. I have always been interested in politics, government and history.
My teacher, Dennis Martin, was one of our newer faculty members, but I really respected and admired him. He was bright, enthused and had a passion for students. One day toward the end of the semester, he stopped to talk to me for just a minute. Here is what he had to say “Don, you can do anything in life you want to.”
He meant it sincerely, and I believe it was based on the hard work and a proper attitude I had — in no small part due to his example.
Over the last 53 years, I have thought about his comment probably a hundred times. When I got ready to pursue a history degree at Kansas State, I had the confidence to do it.
Later going into a demanding and challenging MBA program at the University of Iowa, I thought about his words, and the same thing happened as I changed jobs across the years. Perhaps my biggest challenge was going into a top-rated Business Strategy Ph.D. program at Florida State University. The gift he gave a “nobody farm kid” from a small town in Iowa kept giving over and over again.
By the way, across the years, I have tried to locate Mr. Martin and tell him how much his one comment meant to me. I’ve not been successful in locating him so far, but someday maybe I will.
About a month ago, I was able to reconnect with a former secretary for my department who I had not seen in more than 30 years. When Mary (not her real name) came to work for my organization, she did have some good potential skills, but they needed cultivating and development.
Because of the people like Mr. Martin, I always tried to encourage those who were working for/with me. Mary grew dramatically and was able to go beyond what she even saw possible.
That evening when we met her and her husband, with tears streaming down her face, she told my wife how I had made such a big difference in her life and career. This is not to say “look at me how great I am,” but rather to encourage you as you plant those seeds of hope and potential. They can spring to life and grow for 50, 60, 70 years or more.