Marva Mingledorff, is the proud mother of four adult children and grandmother of 10 who lives in Oklahoma City. She grew up on a farm in South Dakota with nine siblings. Marva spent her career in Oklahoma City with most of her professional career in customer xervice. She is a graduate of Southern Nazarene University.

Don Daake, MBA, Ph.D. holds degrees from Kansas State University, the University of Iowa, and the Florida State University. He is professor emeritus at Olivet, where he taught for 22 years. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at ddaake@olivet.edu.