School is in session once again. Suppose you are a Facebook user like I am. In that case, you see on a daily basis proud parents and grandparents posting pictures of their cute kindergarten kids in their “delightful” clothes or uniforms, all dressed up for their first day. Or parents of first-year college students moving their sons and daughters into the dorm room for their first semester.
But in this column, I’m encouraging all of you to return to continue your education and knowledge.
Besides teaching at the college level for more than 30 years (part time as a graduate student and full time for 23 years), I was developing, coordinating, and in some cases teaching adult education and continuing education courses for about a third of my career. These ranged from real estate, insurance, management, computer software, and dozens of more topics.
I particularly like working with adults in these so-called “non-credit courses” (such as courses offered by Kankakee Community College, our park districts and employers.) Many adults realize that knowledge is changing so fast that our formal education is just the start of what has to be a life-long learning process.
Hundreds of quotations from people from all walks of life exalt the virtues of continuing education. And they are not talking about us moving back into a dorm but rather pursuing learning, education and knowledge on our own. I want to share a few quotes and weave them into this discussion.
While I still encourage you to take some formal courses from time to time, the fundamental process of education is essentially a day-to-day practice. It includes a wide range of activities, from reading, conversations, learning from speeches, documentaries, videos, and, yes, even (and maybe especially) from media such as YouTube.
Sir Walter Scott emphasizes it is our responsibility when he said, “All men who have turned out worth anything have had the chief hand in their own education.”
Nothing is so distressing to a teacher, professor or boss as standing in front of a group of people with their arms folded, their eyes rolling or glued to their phones. They project the attitude, “OK, I have got to be here, so go ahead, make my day, and just try and make me learn.”
All of us, at one time or another, might confront a situation where we have what seems to be a lackadaisical audience, so what can we do? Take the observation of Benjamin Franklin and apply it: “Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn.”
This is not always easy, but experiential education is undoubtedly the most effective. Involving your audience is the solution to engage them.
Your attitude toward learning will affect those around you, whether it is your children, co-workers, employees or students. If you are a “know it all” (think Cliff Clavin from “Cheers”), people will want to avoid you, your children may not listen to you, and your employees are unlikely to share the truth with you. As legendary UCLA Basketball coach John Wooden once said: “It’s what you learn after you know it all that counts.”
Albert Einstein shares a valuable perspective on putting knowledge into the proper context “Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow.” The important thing is to not stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing. Einstein’s point about learning from the past is especially relevant these days.
With so much pressure to rewrite history or dismiss the past and the context in which it happened, it is almost guaranteed that we will make similar or worse errors. Questioning the present and future in terms of the past can lead to wiser decisions. Frankly, those without curiosity soon become rigid relics.
Bishop Mandell Creighton, a British historian who lived from 1843-1901, thought along the same lines “The one real object of education is to have a man in the condition of continually asking questions.”
The more you know, the more aware you are of how much you don’t know.
Doris Lessing takes it a step further: “That is what learning is. You suddenly understand something you’ve understood all your life, but in a new way.”
As Ms. Lessing infers, seeing things from a different angle can open you to new insight.
Sad to say, many people read so little these days. Newspaper reading is declining. Even many high school and college graduates fail to read two or three books a year, and many read not a single one.
Of course, we have many new sources of information through the Internet. Still, they often are inaccurate, incomplete, or lack enough depth to increase our level of understanding.
Warren Buffet’s longtime business partner Charlie Munger makes an astonishing claim “In my whole life, I have known no wise people (over a broad subject matter area) who didn’t read all the time — none, zero.”
So as the school year opens, we all need to open our eyes and ears and pursue a new level of information and knowledge from which we can create new wisdom.
