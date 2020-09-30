Editors note: The last Wednesday of every month, Dr. Piatt and Dr. Daake will be jointly writing this column titled, “Main Street – Ask the Professors – Questions on Main Street.” If you have a question you would like to be featured in this column, please email either of them directly.
This month’s question came from a reader in Kankakee County. I have a small business with about 10 employees that relies heavily on customer service to distinguish ourselves from similar businesses. As we have returned to work post-COVID shutdown, we have had two employees who did not return to work for health reasons. As we have looked for replacements, we have had only a few applicants. How can we attract more applicants to fill these positions?
Piatt will address the first part of this question, and then Daake will offer some additional insights into dealing with this issue.
Given the chaotic nature of COVID-19, higher unemployment compensation, and living in unprecedented times, this is a great question. Apparently, and subject to change, the federal unemployment benefits are being reduced, so this helps eliminate part of this problem. The fact that individuals could receive more money staying unemployed than working is almost mythical, as this has never occurred before.
A litany of excuses prevails for those employees not wanting to return to work. However, reframing this issue from the organizational side, an interesting article written by Neha Pradhan titled, “15 Tips to Hire Talent Post the coronavirus pandemic.” I will highlight some of these salient points and then add my commentary in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.
- Build a solid talent pipeline to resume recruitment when needed: (Actively recruit candidates throughout the year and keep them on file. Sell individuals on your branding strategy and opportunities to join a first-rate organization helps build a database of future and qualified employees.)
- Prepare re-opening strategy beforethe crisis ends: (Prepare and strategize about when you can re-open your organization or scale back to normal operations. Implement recruitment tools such as video interviewing and digital assessments. Keep former employees close with updates and information about re-hiring and other opportunities within your organization.)
- Align teams on recruiting strategies and candidate screening criteria: (Leaders need to explore contingency workforce sources and give applicants a variety of ways to apply online easily, and reduce role requirements, with the goal of lowering time-to-hire and getting people in place quickly to support critical functions. Remember, preparing for a time of crisis begins before the crisis.)
- Remote hiring is the new future in a post-pandemic world: (Companies need to let the applicant pool know they are still open and hiring. Utilizing various outreach strategies keep your applicant pool fresh and current. Additionally, let applicants know they can post online by actively pursuing outreach strategies. Finally, develop attraction, screening, and recruiting strategies to move deeper into the applicant pool. This process ensures you are reaching a broader and more diverse talent amalgamation.)
Next, Daake will offer some practical solutions to finding and attracting diamond-level team members for your organization.
Let me make five practical suggestions, particularly for small businesses.
The first one is straightforward. In your place of business, post an attractive poster, asking for referrals. Your loyal customers may very well know of someone who is looking for a full- or part-time job. Let them be your recruiters. Make sure though they are aware that there are no guarantees that you will hire their brother, sister, niece, another relative or friend. If you hire one of these referrals, you can provide a discount on a future purchase (although you would tell them only after their referral was hired.)
Secondly, many students at Olivet and KCC need work during their college years. ONU has internship programs where students can receive credit for the appropriate kind of work experience. If you need help in marketing, customer service, finance or accounting, contact the McGraw School of Business. An internship can be converted to a full- or part-time job for a year or two.
The third idea is related to the first. Most business people have many personal friends. Ask around and see if they know of someone who might be interested in working for a great company like yours. Make sure you have a brief job description, list of qualifications, skills, and attitudes you expect.
It’s a fact a high percentage of jobs are never advertised but come through this process. At any given time, employees at their current difficult workplaces are anxious to get out of where they are.
Fourth, understand paying a fair wage is essential. But beyond that, letting potential candidates know that you have a family-like atmosphere and make work fun and enjoyable is a strong draw. Accept the fact that some of your best employees will move on due to what they learn at your place of business. Better to have great people for a year or two than a mediocre employee for five to 10 years.
Fifth, most organizations might be surprised at the talent that is right under your nose. Have you ever taken an employee skill and interest inventory? Most companies do not do this but should. Ed and I can help you develop a simple survey. You are likely to be surprised at the range of what you will find.
Sometimes a person’s hobby or outside interest can be of tremendous use to you. So, if you move them up, it will be easier to hire a more entry-level person. And when you’re committed to promoting from within, that is a powerful statement to your employees.
As I mentioned here a couple of weeks ago, consider subscribing to a training platform such as Lynda.com. For an annual fee of about $250, your employees will have access to hundreds and hundreds of high quality self-paced online training modules ranging from software, management, accounting, finance and customer service. The surprising thing is just one of these courses done in person at a training site might cost $300-$400 per person for a one-day training.
In the final analysis, it’s incumbent to be ahead of the curve. Chaos always happens at the most inopportune moment in the organization. By being prepared and addressing the dictum as communicated by José Saramago: “Chaos is merely order waiting to be deciphered,” allows us to decipher the chaos and thereby define the chaos before it defines you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!