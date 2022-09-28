edpiatt3

Piatt

As a proponent of leadership excellence, it has been said that diamond-level leaders, Olympic champions and military heroes are not extraordinary; rather, they do the ordinary extraordinarily well. Therefore, leadership excellence is ensconced with the ability of diamond-level professionals toward what is better and more successful.

Leadership excellence rides in tandem with being committed to the development and continuous improvement. The road to success is paved with obstacles and detours, and these diamond-level professionals forge their unique path to victory by never taking shortcuts and doing the requisite difficult work for the desired outcomes and achievements.

The centerpiece for leadership excellence resonates with this passage from the legendary Alabama Crimson Tide coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, who unequivocally said, “If you believe in yourself and have dedication and pride …and never quit, you will be a winner. The price of victory is high, but so are the rewards.”

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University, and a former doctoral advisor and adjunct doctoral professor at Trevecca Nazarene University. He is also an organizational/economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence, organizational culture and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.

