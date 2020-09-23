Recently, I was having an in-depth conversation with a close friend of mine regarding integrity. The discussion centered on the phenomenon on individual employees not returning to work due to the COVID-19 crisis, as well as the generous federal-state unemployment insurance granted due to this pandemic.
Many employees were making more money remaining on unemployment than they made while working previously. It certainly created a “moral hazard,” which is a concept developed in economic theory, wherein there is an incentive to guard against risk where one is protected from its consequences. Within this context, employees who were laid off had little or no incentive to seek employment that would result in them losing money due to the extravagance of the unemployment insurance granted at that time.
While not debating the merits of this unemployment strategy seeking to maximize their revenue, integrity issues abound from this self-maximization tactic. At the same time, however, there were integrity issues at play from the management side of this dilemma.
While some employees maximized their revenue potential, the same was true for certain organizations that laid-off employees and used the Payroll Protection Program money to hire displaced workers and use the money to pay themselves or newly-hired family members. While I am not examining the morality or the legality of this issue of either practice, there is certainly room to discuss the integrity of these actions that used federal-state tax money to promote seemingly unethical behavior.
The grinding conflict of integrity, or, in some cases, the lack of it, is unquestionably relevant for all stakeholders in any organization, whether internal or external. Perhaps, what is most impactful, is having leaders that exhibit and model integrity. But, therein lies the rub. Most organizations taut and echo empty phrases and platitudes without defining or giving specific and detailed explanations regarding expected and acceptable behavior.
Team members flounder with guessing what is expected of them and can only echo back what they see their leader’s do and what they are rewarded for within the organization.
As illustrated by former President Dwight Eisenhower, “The supreme quality for leadership is unquestionably integrity. Without it, no real success is possible, no matter whether it is on a section gang, a football field, in an army, or in an office.”
Integrity is inexplicably linked to trust, character and competence. Integrity is therefore defined as consistent behavior based on trust, (ability to act on your character) and character (what you do when no one is looking, and, therefore, encompasses a moral code of conduct). To that end, team members associate their leader’s integrity with the traits of kindness and good intentions as opposed to selfish motives.
In view of this often distorted and seemingly ambiguous discussion of integrity, a compelling article was written by Terri Williams titled, “Why Integrity Remains One of the Top Leadership Attributes.” I will highlight William’s salient points and then offer my commentary in parentheses on how to add this to your leadership domain.
After all, it is only through leading with integrity can we advance the organization to the next level of excellence. Williams asserts five practical ways leaders can develop/display integrity in the organization and as advanced by Hird and Robert Half Management Resources.
• Be honest and treat people well: (Leaders need to be transparent with their team member’s and define expectations and acceptable behavior. Give credit and praise to your team members contribution and do not exaggerate your own self-importance or exaggerate successes.)
• Hold yourself accountable: (Leaders not only need to be accountable to themselves, but as well, be accountable to their peers and staff. A 360 degrees of accountability creates trust and integrity for consistent behavior and treating everyone fairly, regardless of the person’s position in the organization.)
• Conduct a self-audit: (Leaders who conduct a self-audit begin the process of reviewing other leaders whom they admire. They look at those prominent attributes they wish to emulate and then develop a strategic plan to implement those attributes into their leadership practice. Finally, they allow others to monitor their successful implementation by constant feedback and appraisals.)
• How do others view you? (Leaders-managers-team members all believe they are perceived in a certain way, and, often times, they believe they are viewed more favorably than they actually are. Talk to your peers and other relevant internal and external stakeholders and ask what you do well and what can you do better. This process allows you to refocus your perceived perceptions to one of the more realistic and unbiased reflections of your performance.)
• Be Vulnerable with your staff: (Admit mistakes and take responsibility for your actions. You cannot expect your team to be perfect, and by admitting mistakes and correcting them, you create a culture of trust and not one of alienation. Leaders who use mistakes as crucible learning moments embolden their staff to move from mediocrity to one of excellence)
In light of this evidence, and as articulated above, Warren Buffett reminds us that integrity is having a robust set of ethical principles; telling the truth no matter the consequences; and, more importantly, admitting to a wrong even if you could get away without doing it. Integrity, therefore, centers on doing the right thing, being incorruptible, honest, and above all, doing all these things when no one is around to see it.
Finally, Buffett posits, “In looking for people to hire, look for three qualities: integrity, intelligence and energy. And if they don’t have the first, the other two will kill you.”
And, as M.K, Soni declared, “Integrity lies in, doing what one speaks; speaking what one does.”
We would be wise to heed the words of Buffett, Soni, and implement the principles as described by Williams. In the end, integrity can best be summed up by Spencer Johnson, who said, “Integrity is telling myself the truth. And honesty is telling the truth to other people.”
Live a life filled with purposeful integrity and watch your sphere of influence change the world, one person at a time.
