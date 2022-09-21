...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 9 ft
occasionally to 12 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Early in life, we are warned not to get caught up in simplistic categorizations or easy answers. On the other hand, in recent years, you may have heard the expression “Ockham’s razor” (also spelled Occam’s razor, pronounced AHK-uhmz RAY-zuhr). In a complex world, many problems are multifaceted, so solutions must be complicated. And simple answers and the use of stereotypes and related clichés have gotten a bad rap in recent years.
But many stereotypes, rather than being destructive, can be helpful. In the second half of this column, I will update some discussions I first wrote about back in 2014.
According to WhatIs.com “Ockham’s insistence on the use of parsimony (we might call it minimalism) in thought resulted in some later writer’s invention of the term, Ockham’s razor. Among his statements (translated from his Latin) are: “Plurality is not to be assumed without necessity” and “What can be done with fewer [assumptions] is done in vain with more.” One consequence of this methodology is the idea that the simplest or most obvious explanation of several competing ones is the one that should be preferred until it is proven wrong.”
Due to the COVID epidemic and the growing populism movement, people from all walks of life are starting to push back at managers, administrators, public officials and all sorts of bureaucrats. It is true that an overly cynical population and distrust of everyone and everybody can lead to a chaotic society.
And yet, in a democracy, it is healthy when citizens, employees, parents, patients, stockholders and voters don’t accept getting brushed off with “We are the experts, and we know what is best.” But the more one is educated, or the more power society grants you, the greater is your responsibility to listen, be open to new ideas, develop a level of humility, and especially communicate clearly why you are doing what you are doing.
In recent years as more power has flowed to Washington D.C., even our elected officials sometimes can’t get answers to what is happening. Politicians come and go, but many federal employees outlast all of our presidents and most senators and congressmen. Whether you totally agree or disagree with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s management of the COVED pandemic, he has been in government for 38 years.
According to Forbes, he is the highest-paid federal employee. He earned $434,312 in cash compensation (FY2020) out earning all 4.3 million federal employees, including the president. In my opinion, over the past few weeks, he has increasingly demonstrated a sense of arrogance.
There are many honorable and hardworking public employees and administrators. But the relative lack of oversight and control over these unelected officials should concern Republicans, Democrats and Independents alike. Unfortunately, the complete regulations of the “Administrative State,” as reported by Ballotpedia, in 2020 rose to 71,222 pages. Chances are all of us are violating some regulation.
True patriots must push back on the extreme concentration of power and the idea that we should, “Just accept what we say because we are the elite and problems are too complex for the average person to understand.”
Furthermore, we must stand up against the now popular “canceling” agenda of some very devious people. More questioning, attendance at public meetings, honest and complete press oversight (which seems to be waning in recent years), and demand for understandable and common sense policies are necessary.
Next, more about simple or intricate solutions to problems we face. When we talk about stereotypes, it is usually not complimentary. Destructive stereotypes or clichés based on race, social class or nationality are not only inaccurate but damaging and should never be used.
A more realistic view, though, is some “folk wisdom” is extremely valuable and insightful. At other times they are not worth “a hill of beans” (one of my mother’s favorite expressions that I have no idea what she meant.) In fact, many clichés are born out of keen observations and truth.
That said, the proper and clever use of lesser-known clichés or insightful stereotypes can make you more exciting and intriguing. Mark Twain and Will Rogers are credited with many of our best cliches, even though they did not originate them in many cases. One of my favorite “Twainisms” is “Get your facts first, and then you can distort them as much as you please.” Will Rogers, talking about learning from experience: “Good judgment comes from experience, and a lot of that comes from bad judgment.”
Stereotypes that are based on truthful observations or experiences are beneficial to us in everyday life. Information experts point out that there is no way we can possibly capture and pay attention to the vast amounts of data coming at us. Nobel Laureate Herbert Simon in 1958 had a brilliant insight when he concluded that, since we cannot know or consider everything, we rarely make a maximizing decision. Instead, we make what he calls a “satisficing” decision — a decision that is good enough given our bounded rationality.
Stereotypes based on years of experience can be useful. Companies, educational institutions and nonprofits hope we have positive stereotypes about them. Of course, they don’t call it a stereotype; they call it branding.
Billions of dollars each year are spent by companies to create these positive stereotypes. Chevrolet’s long-running and long ago discontinued (2004) advertising campaign “Like a Rock” has been set in the minds of many potential buyers for a lifetime. “Nothing runs like a Deere” is another example of a stellar ongoing campaign to create a positive stereotype.
Ultimately, simple, compelling and accurate stereotypes reinforce Ockham’s razor principle.
Don Daake, MBA, Ph.D., holds degrees from Kansas State University, the University of Iowa, and the Florida State University. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at ddaake@olivet.edu.