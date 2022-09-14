Ripe with intrigue, we are inundated with the need for change, yet nothing sufficiently changes. We hear political slogans, “It’s time for change,” but nothing inherently moves the needle for change except a shifting of self-serving power from one party to the other.
Remembering the melodic anthem from the “Who” in their confrontational lyrics from “We Don’t Get Fooled Again,” echoing change bellowed out the following:
“… I’ll tip my hat to the new Constitution
Take a bow for the new revolution
Smile and grin at the change all around
Pick up my guitar and play
Just like yesterday
Then I’ll get on my knees and pray
We don’t get fooled again
… A change, it had to come
We knew it all along
We were liberated from the fold, that’s all
And the world looks just the same
And history ain’t changed
‘Cause the banners, they all flown in the last war.”
Equaling compelling is the thought resonated by Sydney J. Harris, who said, “Our dilemma is that we hate change and love it at the same time; what we really want is for things to remain the same but get better.”
In many ways, we see our organizational leaders at the crossroads of change while dealing with leadership dilemmas. Percolating these leadership dilemmas are ineffectual policies and procedures, an unengaged and lethargic workforce that is more concerned with their rights over their organizational obligations, and everyone crying for change while not addressing personal and professional excellence.
Shockingly, no wonder there are leadership dilemmas that germinate from these emotional tensions and organizational intransigencies.
To make this undertaking of leadership dilemmas a bit easier to digest, a compelling article by John Eades titled “Four Leadership Dilemmas and How to Manage them Perfectly” gets to the crux of the matter. I will highlight Eades salient points and then offer my commentary in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.
1. The team does not seem motivated or engaged. Are they just lazy and entitled? (A recent Gallup study showed that only 29% of millennial employees are engaged at work. Astonishingly, these numbers are only a fraction of the issue at hand; the central problem is that team members are not engaged or motivated because they do not know why they are doing what they are doing beyond making a paycheck. Fundamentally, diamond-level leaders sync the organization’s purpose with their team’s passions to move their team to the next level of excellence. Connecting the leader’s vision with the mission and integrating it with a purpose coupled with passion ignites the group to ascend beyond mediocrity to new heights of excellence.)
2. We are not hitting our growth targets. This person is to blame. (Non-diamond-level leaders are experts at castigating others for their failures. Conversely, diamond-level leaders accentuate positive growth for their teams by taking personal accountability and responsibility for their team’s failures. Highlighting culpability, influential leaders are more self-aware and inculcate a culture of success by providing coaching, mentoring, talent and resources for their teams to hit their growth targets. Moving from dilemmas to leadership accountability resolves this issue and creates accountability rather than finger-pointing at your team.)
3. My top performer gets the job done, but their actions and attitude hurt our culture. What do I do? (This dilemma is spiritually debated in organizational development circles. The culture of any organization is the worst behavior that the leader will tolerate. Given the need for organizational and team success, it is tantamount for the non-diamond-level leaders who often recognize and reward individual talent at the expense of the organizational culture is disastrous. Effectual leaders exude a culture of service to others at the cost of the individual. If your organization faces this issue, remove that self-absorbed team member and hire people with heart and service over the caustic and self-seeking individual that can decimate the organization.)
4. The team seems burned out, but we don’t have time to give them a break. (We are in a societal problem of people adhering to the mantra of “What have you done for me lately?” The leadership dilemma is forcing your people to do more with fewer resources and creating a toxic environment of employee burnout. Countering employee burnout requires understanding your team and allowing them sufficient breaks, time off, and team engagement to reenergize your team to accomplish more by resting and dealing with daily organizational stressors sufficiently and successfully.)
An anthropic principle, as illustrated by the “7 Rules of Life” offered in inspirational quotes further insulates the leader and team by moving from mediocrity to excellence.
1. Make peace with your past so it won’t disturb your present.
2. What other people think of you is none of your business.
3. Time heals almost everything. Give it time.
4. No one is in charge of your happiness except you.
5. Don’t compare your life to others and don’t judge them; you have no idea what their journey is all about.
6. Stop overthinking. It is all right not to know all the answers.
7. Smile. You don’t own all the problems in the world.
In the final analysis, there will always be leadership dilemmas and issues that require agility and mental gymnastics to comprehend and unravel. Diamond-level leaders intuitively understand Emotional Intelligence and transcend the egocentric “I” to the collaborative “We.” We are, indeed, in a time of perilous change: voter apathy, political strife, interminable inflation, infectious diseases that escalate and mutate at every opportunity, and political and organizational ineptitude with the tides of indifference.
The only constant in the universe is change, so embrace the waves of change and use it to your advantage to achieve personal and organizational excellence.