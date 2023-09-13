edpiatt3
There has been much consternation in leadership circles concerning direct reports exhibiting disloyalty, acting your wage, lethargy, and toxicity in the organization. As a leadership consultant and professor, I have consulted with several high-profile organizations in dealing with this plethora of issues. In concert with the above problems, a lack of emotional intelligence coupled with mediocrity and sprinkled liberally with self-interest (rights over obligations) permeates the organization’s culture and affects internal as well as external stakeholders, and chaos ensues.

The underlying issue centers on organizational as well as individual loyalty. It is disingenuous, to say the least, that loyalty is a two-way street. As advanced by Haley Mackay, “Employee loyalty begins with employer loyalty. Your employees should know that if they do the job they were hired with a reasonable amount of competence and efficiency, you will support them.”

While these issues may seem like an insurmountable barrier to some leaders, an interesting article written by Thomas Simon titled “A Disloyal Employee – How to Spot Them.” I will highlight Simon’s salient points and then comment in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University. He is also an organizational/economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence, organizational culture and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.

