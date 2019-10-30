Editor’s note: This is Part 2 of a two-part series.
Two weeks ago, I wrote about how we, as individuals, have a responsibility in a proactive way to bolster our capabilities, motivation and attitudes. As you might remember, I quoted Coach Lou Holtz’s conclusion that “ability is what you’re capable of doing. Motivation determines what you do. Attitude determines how well you do it.”
This week, I want to explore what responsibilities employers have in these three areas. First, organizations have a responsibility to their employees and ultimately to all the stakeholders to update their employees with the latest knowledge, technology and human interaction skills.
There are many ways of doing this including short courses, supporting them through tuition reimbursement programs, formal internal mentoring programs, fostering an atmosphere of asking questions and promoting always learning. In many situations encouraging employees to be involved in community and professional associations builds their leadership skills and the reputation of the organization.
Just like all investments in human capital, it is hard to measure the payoff of capability improvement in the short term. Training often falls victim to cost cutting axe in difficult times. This applies to all kinds of organizations in business, industry, government, education and nonprofits.
Let me share a true short case study. I know of several universities that have drastically cut back on their faculty attending professional meetings. One university, at one time, not only encouraged its faculty to attend their national academic meetings, but also encouraged them to present papers.
Besides learning and sharing “cutting edge” ideas, the faculty established a nationwide network of professionals they could call on for advice. But then things changed. While cost cutting was the ostensible reason for the discontinuance, I think there were other reasons.
Professional conference funds were cut to almost zero. Being a bit cynical I believe one or two people at the university saw no value in academic scholarly contributions of their faculty to a national audience. Most professors at this university require that their students write, so they should set the example by writing for publications.
Furthermore, at these conferences there are many things shared “off the record” between professors. Some people at the university don’t seem to want their faculty to become too aware of certain issues – especially newer faculty, things such as class sizes, pay, benefits or even job opportunities.
Ironically, as this university cut its funding for conferences, they become more and more isolated, while at the same time claiming they had become the ones that were “state of the art.” It seems like a false confidence of superiority is inversely proportion to the level of isolation. But the less you expose yourself to the outside world the more vulnerable you become.
In the long run the students, their parents, faculty and the university are the big losers. So why have I related this? Across the years so many great companies that cut out training and development and other essentials have gone into a death spiral. I encourage any organization to spend as much as they can to develop their employees’ skills and abilities.
As to motivation, one of the best things you can do is to have a clear vision of where your company is headed. But motivation must be more than rah-rah seminars and speeches. Having spent 40% of my career designing and implementing training programs, I and many HR departments have come to the conclusion that while these may make people feel good in the short-term, they result in almost zero change. Why? Because human behavior is persistent and very difficult to change.
As mentioned last week, people in the end are tuned into radio station WIIFM (What’s in it for me?) and they should be. The best employees should be able to contribute and get rewarded. Some of the greatest motivation comes from leaders rolling up their sleeves and occasionally even doing what they expect their employees to do.
This must be done not as some sort of gimmick or stunt but as genuine. One thing that works wonders for an organization’s attitude is when leaders are seen as participants not as “Lords and Ladies” as in Downton Abbey. I can think of no better example of this than when former Senator Bob Graham, of Florida, while he was still governor, would routinely go out and work a day at one of the agencies.
Two very popular television series “Undercover Boss” and “The Profit” both demonstrate the impact that has on morale.
Organizations that want their employees to have a good attitude need to model it. That means recognizing and dealing with both the good and bad. One of the most dangerous things you can say to an employee is “you have a bad attitude” or something similar.
Sometimes it’s necessary to call out someone but use different words that convey you want to solve a problem rather than simply blame. When issuing a warning, only do it after you have listened to the person carefully, examined your own attitude, and the position the organization has put the employee in through their policies and actions.
It’s true we all have a bad day now and then. The question is though, how we deal with it. One thing organization must do is to absolutely prohibit employees from complaining and moaning to one another in front of customer. It really should be grounds for dismissal.
On the other hand, I found in most cases where people have bad attitudes it is a management and organizational issue. One person having a temporary so-called bad attitude is one thing, but if a significant percentage of employees are disgruntled it should be treated as seriously as a person with chest pains foretelling a heart attack.
Action needs to be taken and a diagnosis needs to be started. On the other hand, organizations that celebrate, execute and reward will develop great motivation and attitudes that will make the workplace a pleasure to work at.
