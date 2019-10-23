As a thought leader, I’m drawn to this quote by Onyi Anyado, who stated so eloquently, “Creativity is the new currency, so, are you credited with new thoughts or overdrawn in old thinking?”
All too often, we are plagued with old solutions to old problems. Creativity is indeed the new currency for bringing forth new solutions to new problems. As Albert Einstein once said, “We cannot solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them.”
Consistent with the above, and another unique way of dealing with problem-solving is the mantra of former Pittsburgh Steeler Coach Chuck Noll (1969-1991) and who ranked as the fourth among NFL head coaches by total championships (four), whose mantra to his players was simple but so effective, “Know your job; do your job; and do it better than anyone else.”
Articulating these two ideas on creativity and excelling in your job is the focus of this article. My friend and doctoral colleague, Dr. Michael Burke, with whom I consistently discuss the above ideas, and one in which we both look for unique ways to blend this into our daily leadership practice. In the course of over hundreds of conversations, we have identified the one key component that kills relationships, organizations and the pursuit of excellence: Self-centered, self-absorbed individuals whose main goal is to complete the task at a minimum level or mediocre degree, rather than excelling and doing it better than anyone else.
Clearly, and a mantra that I live by and teach, “Mediocrity kills excellence every day of the week.” How then does the emerging leader progress past mediocrity and instill excellence in everything they do?
Here is a roadmap that can help you achieve excellence in your daily lives and your professional practice. Aristotle said, “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit.”
Secondly, Booker T. Washington, said, “Excellence is to do a common thing in an uncommon way.”
Together, Aristotle and Washington articulate excellence is a habit and to do common things in an uncommon way. There is no disagreement or leverage for excuses or half-hearted efforts to do the bare minimum. A common trait for mediocre performance is based on age-old excuses and claiming, “I don’t have time to do it, I am tired,” and my favorite, “this is good enough.”
However, good enough is never good enough, and Burke and I have both witnessed great organizations and even certain individuals morph into mediocre ones overnight by rewarding and embracing the culture of mediocrity.
An interesting article was written by Zdravko Cvijetic, titled, “13 things you should give up if you want to be successful.” I will highlight these dictums and then add my comments in parentheses on how to add this to your leadership domain, and, more importantly, how to overcome mediocrity and begin the ascent to excellence.
Give up the unhealthy lifestyle: (The old adage, taking care of your body as it is the only place where you have to live; embraces the culture of proper diet, exercise, and doing the things that allow your mind to rest and body to heal, so you can then pursue excellence in everything you do.)
Give up the short-term mindset: (Pursuing short-term habits, which produce long-term goals. The daily pursuit of excellence as a habit produces extraordinary results that sustain and move you to the next tier of excellence in your life.)
Give up on playing small: (Stand on your ideas and do not be afraid to fail. Failure produces success by the constant act of getting up over and over again and never quitting.)
Give up your excuses: (Excuses are for losers and effort is the hallmark of champions. Own your life and live it to the fullest. The biggest regret is “If I only would have done this?”)
Give up the fixed mindset: (Move beyond your fixed mindset of intelligence and talents; embrace the culture of change; the culture of learning; and increasing your worldview to experience new thoughts and experiences previously unknown to you.)
Give up believing in the “magic” bullet: (There are no magic bullets for success, rather it is a concerted effort of getting better every day and pursuing excellence in everything you do. Success breeds success!)
Give up your perfectionism: (There are no perfect solutions, only workable ones. The one perfect truism is that change is inevitable. Embrace change and ride the change to success by preparation meeting opportunity.)
Give up multi-tasking: (Our brains can’t do simultaneous tasks well but only partially. Pick a task and beat it into submission and then move on to the next one.)
Give up your need to control everything: (The only thing you can control is how you handle what life throws at you. Focus on what you can change and then move on.)
Give up on saying “Yes” to things that don’t support your goals: (Saying yes is the killer in most relationships. Saying no to certain tasks or individuals allows you to pursue the “Yes” in accomplishing your goals and accomplishing excellence in your life.)
Give up the toxic people: (Jim Rohn said, “You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with.” Focus your time and energy with people that make you better and not worse, and then spread that excellence everywhere you go.)
Give up your need to be liked: (Not everyone will like you. Focus on the people who matter and with whom you can form authentic and life-sustaining relationships. The rest does not matter.)
Give up your dependency on social media and television: (All time drainers, so allocate your time wisely. Rather, spend time researching, reading, and advancing your pursuit of excellence. Time is a commodity to spend wisely and once wasted cannot be retrieved.)
In the final analysis, pursue those things which make you a better and more informed person. Spend your time wisely, form solid, mutually beneficial relationships, and, remember, excellence is never a choice but a habit. May you pursue an excellent life.
