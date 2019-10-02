Several years ago, I wrote an article about being promoted to CEO. I was using the term “CEO” unconventionally.
The column was about being a chief encouragement officer. As it turned out, the fact I had been promoted (by myself) to a CEO position made it to some remote source on the Internet. My brother, who was a professor in Oklahoma, received a note from a colleague noting and congratulating him for the promotion of his younger brother.
So much for the reliability of the Internet.
The original 2012 article cited the work of Dr. Michael Zigerelli at Messiah College. I said Zigarelli made the case both the Proverbs and modern management theory provide strong evidence we should use praise and encouragement more than we already do. Zigarelli said, “Proverbs has a lot to say on this topic, a testimony to the issue’s significance. In particular, it teaches us the value of praise, as well some specifics about how and when to offer it.
The Proverbs teach us five key points about praise: use it as a reward; praise in public whenever possible; make it timely; praising others is gratifying; praise can be nonverbal as well. Today, those principles apply more than ever.
Primarily, the article focused on praising employees in work situations. But I think being a CEO applies to a much broader audience.
First, be an encourager of your family. This might sound obvious, but in the everyday busyness of life, we can neglect it. I’m not talking about the tendency of some people to overpraise for nonaccomplishment or to somehow manipulate a family member to do something you want.
To encourage your family requires you carefully pay attention to what your spouse and children are doing in all aspects of their lives. The more specific your praise is, the more it demonstrates you are observant. In family situations is where we see others in the happiest state and the most discouraged.
Not only what we say but how and when communicate might be of equal importance. Sometimes, the most significant encouragement comes from not talking, but first just being there to listen.
Encourage people you encounter in the daily business of life. When I was teaching a large class of 40 to 50 students, and I was having a particularly great day, I had to remind myself not everyone was feeling similar to me. Probably 30 to 40 percent of the students were having a great day, 30 to 40 percent just an OK day and 20 percent or more were having a difficult and stressful day because of various life circumstances.
Of course, we cannot read minds, and we never know about any given individual, so it’s imperative to offer a positive outlook, a spirit of optimism and gratitude. Sometimes, though, we can read a person that is having an especially difficult time. Showing concern through a touch on the shoulder, kinds words, a smile or a specific comment can provide a lift.
Encourage people who serve you in some way by noticing the small things. Each week, we engage with many people, such as store clerks, food servers, hair stylists, medical people, repair technicians and more. It is true they get paid, and we should expect excellent service, but as anyone knows who has worked with the public, it can be tiring and stressful.
One of the best ways to encourage anyone is to notice the small things about them. One Sunday in church, I saw an elderly gentleman who was wearing an unusual pin. Upon asking, I learned he was one of the original scientists who had participated at the University of Chicago’s Manhattan nuclear project during World War II. I was impressed and told him so.
From time to time at a store, a clerk goes the extra mile of double bagging the goods even when they would not have to. Or rather than just pointing across the store where something is you are looking for, they walk you over there.
When you are in a person’s office, you can note unique articles or plaques. Or as cited above, it might be as simple as someone wearing a unique pin. Recognizing extra efforts or special items people are displaying along with a smile is a powerful form of encouragement.
Encourage yourself. This might sound paradoxical and selfish, but the reality is, unless you are encouraged about life and its outlook, it is tough to help others. I used to joke with my students (although I was really very serious about it) that when I got discouraged, I would take out my resume and read my achievements and accomplishments.
I encourage you to do the same. Most of us tend to forget all the good we have done.
Henri Nouwen, uses different terms, but he essentially gives us a job description of being a Chief Encouragement Officer by asking some critical questions. “Did I offer peace today? Did I bring a smile to someone’s face? Did I say words of healing? Did I let go of my anger and resentment? Did I forgive? Did I love? These are the real questions. I must trust that the little bit of love that I sow now will bear many fruits, here in this world and the life to come.”
