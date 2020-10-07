Editor’s note: Part two of two-part series.
Managers, supervisors, parents, athletes and employees all make mistakes or bloopers from time to time. In part 1 of this column, I identified four of these bloopers and what should be done in each case. Now let’s continue with the final six.
Managerial Blooper No. 6. Not responding to emails or phone calls promptly. No one should feel obligated to respond to every email or phone call in this day of spam, “phishing” and even illegal telemarketing. But if you do not respond to emails or calls from people you know or work with, they might view you as a nice person, but highly unprofessional. Timely, can vary anywhere from an hour to up to two days.
According to RMRS (Real Men Real Style), if you “get back to them within 48 hours,they’re usually pretty cool about that. For business emails, people usually expect a response within a few hours,but a response within 24 hours is acceptable. For business communication, almost all the existing research focused on email. Based on a 2018 study, 41% of people expect an email reply within an hour from their boss or employees. Well over 77% of people expect a reply within a four-hour period.”
Even if you cannot fully respond right away, an acknowledgment that you have received the email and will get back tothe person in a day or two is acceptable. Not responding at all will unquestionably cause you to lose customers, the respect of your colleagues, and can even have serious job repercussions.I have to occasionally plead guilty that I have failed to respond promptly. Sometimes I have failed to see an email or phone message until several days late. If that happens, I apologize profusely.
On the proactive side, what should be done? If you’re a quick responder, you will be high on the other person’s list as a first-rate manager. For both in-person appointments and other communications, here is a good reminder. “Arriving late is a way of saying that your own time is more valuable than the time of the person who waited for you.” — Karen Joy Fowler.
Managerial Blooper No. 7. Calling a meeting without an agenda that should have been distributed two to three days ahead of time. Too often, an agenda for an important meeting is passed out a few hours ahead of time or at the meeting itself. No one has time to reflect or research issues and come fully prepared. My former boss, Dennis Murphy at Eastern Iowa Community College, at the end of each meeting, would ask for items for the next meeting and make a deadline of several days if we wanted to add items.
His rule was if he did not get out the agenda at least two days in advance, we did not have to attend the meeting. “If you are leaping a ravine, the moment of takeoff is a bad time to be considering alternative strategies.” — John Cleese.
Managerial Blooper No. 8. Treating all employees the same may be a mistake. While company policies outline what you must do to comply with mandated equality, pay and benefits, most managers have some discretion on what they do for outstanding performance. In today’s environment, it is almost impossible to reward the best employees what they actually deserve. An employee who contributes 30 to 40% more rarely gets that much additional in raises and bonuses (with the notable exception of salespeople).
But some employees love to travel and benefit from conferences. Others may deplore travel and would rather have access to books, online training, or even the occasional special event outside of work. And yet others could value an extra “comp” day to spend with their family.
What needs to be done is to find out how much discretion in terms of time, money and resources you have. And then for goodness sake, ask your people what they value the most. From brainy quotes.com: “The way you see people is the way you treat them, and the way you treat them is what they become. If you treat an individual ... as if he were what he ought to be and could be, he will become what he ought to be and could be.”
Managerial Blooper No. 9. Criticizing people in public. Criticizing a colleague or employee in public has long-term detrimental effects. People do not forget this. One of the worst cases I ever experienced was when my boss was dressed down by the president of one of our three community colleges at a dinner meeting. For the 20 or so employees who were there, we were all stunned.
To this day, I have regrets that all of us did not get up and walk out on our boss’s boss. But as is usually the case in situations like this, we were afraid for our jobs. These situations are challenging, but if we could do it again, I think all of us collectively should have gone to the chancellor (the president’s boss) and demanded an apology, not only to our boss but to each of us. “I have yet to find the man, however exalted his station, who did not do better work and put forth greater effort under a spirit of approval than under a spirit of criticism.” – Charles Schwab.
Managerial Blooper No. 10. Failing to hire the best people because you’re afraid they will challenge you and even try and take your job. Again Dennis Murphy, my former boss, prided himself on hiring people who were better than he was.
While he was an excellent manager of talent, Dennis understood that inmost functions of the business, he could find people that were better than he was in a particular area. But too many managers who get promoted live in a constant state of fear that better people will challenge them on issues (which they should), at times outshine them (which they will) and get more attention.
The paradox, though, is by a manager hiring the very best people, his upper executives will see him-her as a high-potential manager of talent and likely move them up the ladder. “It doesn’t make sense to hire smart people and then tell them what to do; we hiresmart people so they can tell us what to do.” – Steve Jobs
In the end: To commit a blooper is human, to fix it is to save your professional neck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!