Editor’s note: The last Wednesday of every month, Dr. Piatt and Dr. Daake will be jointly writing this column entitled, “Main Street – Ask the Professors – Questions on Main Street.” If you have a question you would like to be featured in this column; please email either of them directly.
This week’s question came from a reader in Kankakee who asked, “What actions, language and behaviors build your reputation as a professional, and which might distract from it?”
Dr. Daake will offer his thoughts first, and then Dr. Piatt will advance additional insights into this phenomenon on how to become more professional in your leadership domain.
No matter what your job is, ranging from a customer service associate to a factory worker, doctor, lawyer, manager or CEO, all of us need to be professional. What do we mean by that? Too often, people associate being professional as being formal, rather stiff, lacking humor and bottom-line business-like.
Nothing could be further from the truth.
Mindtools.com has a good definition “Professionalism involves consistently achieving high standards, both in the work you do and the way you behave. Being professional helps you achieve high-quality results while impressing and inspiring others – and feeling good about yourself. The eight-core characteristics of professionalism are Competence, Knowledge, Conscientiousness, Integrity, Respect, Emotional Intelligence, Appropriateness and Confidence.”
Everyday, we experience both professional and sometimes something far less. Frankly, the pandemic seems to have caused certain people to excel beyond what they thought possible. Others have taken the easy way out and tended to make an excuse for less-than-ideal behavior.
Don will give just a few real-world examples of actions or behavior that we have both seen or experienced recently that indicate that a person’s professionalism might be slipping.
First, let’s face it, most of us gripe at one time another. And sometimes writers such as Dan Crenshaw say it may be healthy to vent. But what you might say to your co-workers or even your boss is never appropriate to be overheard by your customers.
Secondly, if you are the boss and have not doubled down on giving your employees extra genuine thanks, appreciation and perks in the last two years, your professionalism is slipping.
Third, because pressures mount, you fail to return phone calls and emails promptly. Of course, you are not obligated to respond to junk email, spam or unsolicited (and often illegal calls), but your customers, co-workers and others should be able to expect timely responses.
The rules these days are generally you need to respond to an email within 48 hours or less — phone call, perhaps within a day or a few hours depending on the urgency of the situation.
Fourth, not following through on your commitments. OK, everybody fails sometimes, but the unprofessional person loves to talk and make promises but rarely does anything. Worse yet, we have experienced people who make promises on behalf of others without even asking them.
Fifth, is not staying within your allotted time during a meeting with multiple speakers. Both Ed and I have experienced being the “target” of that. We worked very hard to prepare a presentation, and then the person(s) before us went over their time limit, often saying, “I know I’m going a little over my time but bear with me.”
I’ll have to admit in my head I’m yelling, “Then sit down and shut up.” There are two sinners here. The speaker, and maybe worse yet, is the host or moderator who doesn’t enforce the time limit. A real professional will not let this happen.
Next, Ed will provide several examples that demonstrate appropriate professional behavior.
To capture the dynamics of being professional, which is predicated on the following attributes, writes Joanna Zambas in her article, “How to Be Professional at Work: 20 Essential tips.” These 20 tips showcase the minimum level of requirements to presenting yourself as a professional.
These professional attributes include being respectful, dressing for success, being punctual, having a positive attitude, being truthful and trustworthy, keeping your workspace tidy, minding your manners, being organized, being tactful, going above and beyond the organizations or your supervisor’s expectations, avoiding and not participating in gossiping, working at your highest potential and not slacking off, setting an excellent example for your peers, minding your body language, avoiding swearing in your conversations, engaging as a team player and not being too competitive with your teammates, working longer than necessary to complete your assigned task, being supportive, upgrading your skill sets and staying focused.
A confluence of circumstances can, at times, provoke feelings of being overwhelmed and underappreciated. A true professional may at times experience this phenomenon.
Consequently, these consummate professionals ignore and override the environmental and internal pressures to remain resplendent in their clarity of purpose and, therefore, minimize disruptions that may cause them to act unprofessionally. In times of stress, it becomes incumbent to practice “mindfulness” and center your thoughts and actions to remain professional in all circumstances.
Recalibrating your thoughts in times of stress allows you the opportunity to become the consummate professional. Churning through the above iterations of being professional, additional factors that acclimate the elements of professionalism include your behavior and attitude, accountability, and integrity. Animating these issues is the culmination of exuding confidence, empathy for others, and utilizing emotional intelligence (changing the egotistical “I” to the relationship-centered “We.”)
In the final analysis, and as illustrated by Alistair Cooke, “A professional is someone who can do their best work when they don’t feel like it.”
Conversely as Robert Kirby articulated, “The mark of a true professional is giving more than you get.” We would be wise to heed these dictums and inculcate this professionalism into your daily leadership domain.