Many of us fear and avoid conflicts because of our past experiences ranging from unstable relationships, apathetic employees, broken organizational cultures and dealing with politically inept and ineffectual organizational leaders at every level. Undoubtedly, diamond-level leaders navigate polarization in the workplace and instill confidence, trust, open communications and demonstrate high levels of integrity.
It has been said that character is what you do when no one is looking, and integrity is consistent character. Amplifying integrity is the application of Emotional Intelligence – self-awareness, self-management, social-awareness, and relationship management. Taken together, the application of EI combined with personal integrity and character become the hallmarks for diamond-level leaders.
Upon further reflection of these ideologies, former President Dwight D. Eisenhower opined, “The qualities of a great person are vision, integrity, courage, understanding, the power of articulation, and profundity of character.”
Notably, John Maxwell asserted, “Power really is a test of character. In the hands of a person of integrity, it is of tremendous benefit; in the hands of a tyrant, it causes terrible destruction.”
In practical terms, integrity means living your life according to your ethics, morals and values. It circumscribes or restricts egocentric behavior or tendencies of narcissistic activities by living your life of service to others rather than yourself. From this perspective, an interesting read on the website: minimalismmadesimple.com/home/why-integrity-is-important/ offers some compelling reasons to inculcate a spirit of integrity into your life. I will highlight the salient points of this article and make my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.
1. You become reliable: (Diamond-level leaders exude character and integrity in everything they do. The comportment of integrity is that people trust and rely on you more as your behavior is consistent and does not veer from your morals or values.)
2. You become better: (Integrity allows your inner essence to illuminate your core values without ascribing to the whims of others or capriciousness of the situation by trying to be accepted or liked by others.)
3. You have a good reputation: (Ineffectual leaders who lack integrity are considered less trustworthy and often have a terrible reputation. Exceptional leaders who exhibit integrity are deemed more reliable and dependable with their peers and direct reports.)
4. You feel at peace: (Effectual leaders never compromise their values, morals, or ethics resulting in an overwhelming feeling of peace and tranquility. These leaders remain true to their code of conduct and instill harmony versus chaos.)
5. You become confident: (Self-esteem and Emotional Intelligence are the essential trademarks of being secure and confident in your interactions with others. By displaying integrity, you not only show your true character but also instill security and confidence in your team.)
6. You have good relationships: (Integrity is the foundational support for cementing relationships. It centers on demonstrating ethics, morals, and values, which produces honest and fruitful relationships. It is based on trust and your ability to be transparent with others to produce high-quality interactions and sustainable connections.)
7. You sleep well: (Integrity is the intersection of EI and your character. If you want peaceful rest and less stress, be a person of character who transcends the negativity of not being true to yourself and others. The peace you share is the peace you reap.)
8. You become admirable: (If you show the world who you indeed are and are consistent with your actions [integrity], it becomes an admirable trait that others wish to emulate. By remaining consistent in your behavior and actions, you are demonstrating that the tides of change have no power over your character.)
9. You become a natural leader: (Diamond-level leaders are resolute in their ability to inspire and instill confidence in their team. Integrity is one of the essential ingredients that meld the team to move toward new heights of excellence. Leadership is the direct result of the influence and preserving consistency of behavior and actions [integrity].)
10. You inspire others: (It has been said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Diamond-level leaders influence results and inspire others through consistency of actions and behaviors. Behaviors and actions are contagious, inspiring others to show their integrity to mirror yours.)
Further communicating the essential characteristics of integrity as demonstrated on the website (powerofpositivity.com/integrity-traits/), here are ten additional traits to instill in your leadership domain.
• Taking responsibility for their actions.
• Putting others’ needs above their own.
• Offering to help others in need.
• Giving others the benefit of the doubt.
• Choosing honesty in all things.
• Showing respect to everyone.
• Manifesting humility.
• Being able to admit they are wrong.
• Showing regular reliability.
• Conveying genuine kindness.
In the final analysis, we are plagued as a nation and in organizations with ineffectual leaders. These non-diamond-level leaders are often plagued with character flaws and a lack of integrity. It is easier to pander to voters and apathetic workers to reduce stress by being an inept leader; however, the consequences, as you can see, are devastating.
Effectual leaders are transparent, exhibit a strong character, and infuse their teams with integrity. If we ascribe to the tenets of being a leader with integrity, we can make a difference and imbue the organization as well as our communities by doing the right things for the right reasons. As the eminent The Re. Billy Graham once articulated, “When wealth is lost, nothing is lost; when health is lost, something is lost; when character is lost, all is lost.”
Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University, and a former doctoral advisor and adjunct doctoral professor at Trevecca Nazarene University. He is also an organizational/economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence (EI), organizational culture, and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.