Many of us fear and avoid conflicts because of our past experiences ranging from unstable relationships, apathetic employees, broken organizational cultures and dealing with politically inept and ineffectual organizational leaders at every level. Undoubtedly, diamond-level leaders navigate polarization in the workplace and instill confidence, trust, open communications and demonstrate high levels of integrity.

It has been said that character is what you do when no one is looking, and integrity is consistent character. Amplifying integrity is the application of Emotional Intelligence – self-awareness, self-management, social-awareness, and relationship management. Taken together, the application of EI combined with personal integrity and character become the hallmarks for diamond-level leaders.

Upon further reflection of these ideologies, former President Dwight D. Eisenhower opined, “The qualities of a great person are vision, integrity, courage, understanding, the power of articulation, and profundity of character.”

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University, and a former doctoral advisor and adjunct doctoral professor at Trevecca Nazarene University. He is also an organizational/economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence (EI), organizational culture, and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.

