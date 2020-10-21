Given the rancor over political leadership, there is a lack of leadership ensconced in miscommunications, trust and propaganda that enhances leadership dissonance. Faced with this evidence, and upon reflecting on dissonant leaders, I worked for, begins this discussion.
I once had a boss who was the epitome of a dissonant leader. She would never let you know what she wanted, and thus, everything you did was suspect or wrong. More importantly, and looming over this struggle for her team members, her favorite phrase was, “If you do not do what I ask, we will get rid of you and find someone that will.”
It’s a contentious and unappealing strategy to promote teamwork and unity. It was with this realization that this unknown author articulated, “Leaders who only seek power and control, will end up losing both.”
Additionally, another unknown author offers us the following dictum, “A bad leader can take a good staff and destroy it, causing the best employees to flee and the remainder to lose all motivation.”
Naturally, dissonant leaders, as described above, can wreak havoc in the organization and take a diamond organization and morph it into one of mediocrity. In the organizational setting, it is incumbent to identify and deal with dissonant leaders.
In view of this reality, the muse editor on the website “The Muse” brings forth an interesting article, “10 Brilliant Tips for Dealing with a Difficult Boss.” I will highlight the salient points from this article and offer my commentary in parentheses on how to add this to your leadership domain.
1. Make sure you are dealing with a “Bad Boss.” (Not all leaders are menacing or dissonant leaders. Observe their daily interactions with the team, and is there a reasonable explanation for their behavior? Do they promote unity, trust, and open communication? Or is it due to exigent circumstances that are beyond their control?)
2. Identify your boss’ motivation: (Key to understanding your leader’s motivation is to understand and identify their leadership style? Is it autocratic, servant leadership, dissonant or resonant, or transactional versus transformational? Identifying your leader’s management style will shed light on their motivations, and you can modify how you interact based on your leader’s management style.)
3. Do not let it affect your work: (Regardless of your leader’s management style, stay above board, and do your best. Do not become mediocre; instead, pursue excellence in everything you do. Sometimes the best revenge is outlasting a dissonate leader. Never allow your work to suffer and give cause for your organization to terminate you.)
4. Stay one step ahead: (Anticipating what your leader is asking for is the first step in getting the work done before it is requested. Understand what they are seeking and ask for feedback. Outworking or outperforming your leader’s expectations eliminates their constant need for micromanaging your daily work and offers you a chance to shine in their eyes.)
5. Set boundaries: (Working in the organizational setting with a leader who exhibits no boundaries forces you to go ahead and set yours. It has been said that dealing with unlikable people comes with unlikable behaviors. Therefore, as Robert Frost once stated, “Good fences make good neighbors.”)
6) Stop assuming they know everything: (Even though leaders-managers have the title, it does not equate to them possessing ubiquitous knowledge in the organization. It is often the converse, as some leaders-managers rise to their level of incompetence known as the “Peter principle.” Therefore, inquire and ask directions but use common business senseas well.)
7. Act as the leader: (When dealing with incompetent leaders/managers, it is best, at times, to make leadership decisions on your own. However, do not undermine your leader-manager; rather, make sound business decisions that the organizational leaders will recognize and reward you for your business and leadership acumen.)
8) Identify triggers: (Dealing with leaders-managers who exhibit anger issues can be predicated on identifying those triggers that cause their meltdowns and militant behaviors.By understanding these triggers, you can often circumvent the ensuing chaos that follows and bring forth peace rather than a calamitous situation.)
9. Use tips from couples’ therapy: (Using the philosophical and psychological aspect of couples therapy, the key in dealing with disagreement is merely asking, “Is this what you meant?” By recapping someone’s statements,you allow that person to expound, and, more importantly, they feel they have been heard.)
10. Avoid future bad bosses: (The key to not having a bad boss is to do your research ahead of time, most likely, in the interview process. Ask to speak to other team members and even former workers. Inquire as a means for seeking to understand the organization’s culture, and therefore, not coming across as an interrogator who is disturbed or sinister).
In these uncertain times, it is always crucial to be diligent in your ethical behavior. While we all have hadour share of “bad bosses,” the more pressing issue is how we respond and react to those dissonant leader’s behaviors. As evidenced by Simon Sinek, who proffers, “Bad leaders care about who is right. Good leaders care about what is right.”
Additionally, Sinek expounds this philosophy by saying, “A good leader takes care of those in their charge. A bad leader takes charge of those in their care.”
In the final analysis, “leaders who don’t listen will be eventually surrounded by people who have nothing to say,” as said by Bill Carney. Furthermore, it has been said that when you talk to bad managers, you get the feeling that “they” are important.
However, when you talk to great leaders, you get the feeling that “you” are important. Therefore,be the leader you wish others to follow and watch your organization thrive and prosper.
